Oktoberfest (copy)
Buy Now

Frederick's Oktoberfest has moved to a to-go format for 2020 to ensure a COVID-19 safe environment. 

 Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

Frederick’s Oktoberfest has moved to a to-go format for its 2020 event, labeling the German festival O2Go.

O2Go offers options for carryout or delivery to promote a COVID-19 safe event. Various packages for two to 10 people will be available on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

O2Go will also offer 'Kegs and Eggs' in partnership with Flying Dog with each package featuring egg and bratwurst casserole, German kinklings (doughnuts), and a commemorative 2020 O2Go Growler with your choice of one of three Flying Dog beers.

Other Oktoberfest favorites such as brats, pork loin, strudel and kraut will be available from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Plus, a wide selection of beers, including an Oktoberfest Sampler 6-pack featuring Brewer’s Alley Octoberfest, Flying Dog Dogtoberfest, Spaten Oktoberfest, Hofbrau Oktoberfest, Brewer’s Alley Hefeweizen, and Smoketown Brewing Station Hefeweizen will also be available. A full menu is available at frederickoktoberfest.org.

Ordering is available through Oct. 2. Carry-out will occur at the Frederick Fairgrounds through Gate 1. Limited delivery slots are available in limited Frederick area zip codes, including 21701, 21702, 21703, 21704, 21793, and 21774.

Follow Allen Etzler on Twitter: @AllenWEtzler

Tags

Allen Etzler is a city editor at the Frederick News-Post. He can be reached at aetzler@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!