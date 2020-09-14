Frederick’s Oktoberfest has moved to a to-go format for its 2020 event, labeling the German festival O2Go.
O2Go offers options for carryout or delivery to promote a COVID-19 safe event. Various packages for two to 10 people will be available on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
O2Go will also offer 'Kegs and Eggs' in partnership with Flying Dog with each package featuring egg and bratwurst casserole, German kinklings (doughnuts), and a commemorative 2020 O2Go Growler with your choice of one of three Flying Dog beers.
Other Oktoberfest favorites such as brats, pork loin, strudel and kraut will be available from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Plus, a wide selection of beers, including an Oktoberfest Sampler 6-pack featuring Brewer’s Alley Octoberfest, Flying Dog Dogtoberfest, Spaten Oktoberfest, Hofbrau Oktoberfest, Brewer’s Alley Hefeweizen, and Smoketown Brewing Station Hefeweizen will also be available. A full menu is available at frederickoktoberfest.org.
Ordering is available through Oct. 2. Carry-out will occur at the Frederick Fairgrounds through Gate 1. Limited delivery slots are available in limited Frederick area zip codes, including 21701, 21702, 21703, 21704, 21793, and 21774.
