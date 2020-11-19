Sailing Through the Winter Solstice, a Color on the Creek production, will begin on Nov. 21 along Carroll Creek in downtown Frederick.
The event showcases an array of boats that local residents have transformed with decorations and lights. This year there will be about 25 boats setting sail along the creek, according to information on the Downtown Frederick Partnership website.
The fleet includes gaff-rigged ketches, yawls, three-masted schooners and pirate ships. Their sail outlines, riggings and decks will be lit up from dusk till dawn each day through the first weekend in February.
Spectators can pay $1 and vote for their favorite boat. All proceeds will go to Color On The Creek and other participating Frederick County-based charities.
Color on the Creek is a volunteer-inspired water garden in the Carroll Creek Linear Park, which runs through downtown Frederick.
(6) comments
At least it's outdoors. Holding the Christmas show at the fairgrounds is another story.
Yea this isn't really an event, it's more like a temporary outdoor art/advertising installation. For large scale stupidity and risk: check out the JFK 50 Mile Ultramarathon (1200+ people running in groups of 250) happening in Washington County, or a popular downtown Frederick brewery (rhymes with Dewer's Valley) holding an indoor Thanksgiving BUFFET during a pandemic. This is nothing compared to some of the other things being allowed to happen. Oh and the 35% of readers who responded to today's FNP poll saying they won't change their Thanksgiving plans to travel because "Thanksgiving is for (possibly killing) family".
I have no problem with the JFK, as long as the runners keep their distance. They will. The others? probably not. As I heard on the news, "plan to visit with family and friends for Thanksgiving, then plan for a funeral for Christmas". Unless your family member is not expected to be alive next year, stay home and see them next Thanksgiving, instead.
Not sure people in the picture using a forklift as a lifting device are following recommended MOSHA guidelines. Appears men are under the weight. Be safe. City may be potentially subjected to liabilities if installers are seriously hurt. Be safe.
Looks like a gathering spot for virus transmission. Are we serious about this virus or not. Who chooses which events go forward or not ?? Why open just to close later ??
Are you not familiar with this? It’s a pretty passive thing, you just walk past them. It’s barely an “event”
