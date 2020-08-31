This year, back to school looks very different Frederick as it does around much of the country. In honor of back to school, this installment of Preservation Matters looks at the establishment of early institutions of education in Frederick.
Efforts to formalize education in the state began in the first quarter of the 18th century when, in 1723, Maryland’s provincial government passed an “Act for the Encouragement of Learning” and for raising a fund for erecting a good school within each county of the province.
The act called for one school in each county to be established “at the most convenient Place, as near the Center of the County as may be, and as may be most convenient for the Boarding of Children” which would be at the discretion of the majority of the Visitors, or board of trustees.
Education in the colonial period and through much of the 19th century was largely conducted in private school, often religion-based, or through private tutors. With few exceptions, these education opportunities were afforded to wealthy, white males. Two previous installments of this column recounted in part the local educational institutions established for the African American community (see Feb. 24, 2020 and Sept. 22, 2019 issues).
During the colony’s earliest educational efforts, the area that eventually became Frederick County in 1748 was part of Prince George’s County and sparsely inhabited frontier land. However, settlement rapidly increased with the success of Frederick Town after its establishment in 1745.
In 1763, the provincial government passed “An Act for erecting a Publick School in Frederick County” calling for the purchase of one acre of land in Frederick Town for building a schoolhouse and other conveniences. Land had not been purchased for the school by 1768 due to the previously appointed Visitors living so remote and distant from each other as not to be able to execute their duties, and the expense of purchasing one acre of land. As result, the provincial government passed new act was passed that appointed new visitors and reduced the land purchase to one-half acre.
Subsequently in December 1769, the provincial government passed an act to appropriate the needed land due insufficient funds to purchase. The act set aside one-half acre of vacant land which had already laid off for public use on the northwest corner of the courthouse further describing that in the “Sitting [siting] of the County Court cause to be Laid out and butted and bounded with Stones or good Locust posts one half Acre of the said Lots laid off for Public Uses in Frederick Town on the North West Corner of the said Court House and a Certificate of the Lines and Boundaries of the said half Acre of Ground shall cause to be entered on Record amongst the Land Records of the said County which said one Half Acre of Ground shall be and is hereby Vested in the Visitors of Frederick County School.”
In the History of Education in Maryland published in 1894, historian Bernard Christian Steiner describes the opening of the Frederick County School on Oct. 2, 1797 as being in a plain brick structure, having a central hall and two school rooms on the ground floor, a large school room and library on the second, and a hall for exhibitions on the third floor, which was an addition to the original structure. Within a few years of its opening, the school needed more room and resources for the growing number of students and the visitors sought funds through a lottery.
In 1830, an act of the Maryland General Assembly constituted the Frederick County School as Frederick College, bestowing them with powers to confer Collegiate honors and degrees. Frederick College operated on the Court House Square site until the early part of the 20th century when the Frederick County Free Library moved in. The original school building was demolished in the mid-1930s when the new C. Burr Artz Library was constructed, the building that now stands at 116 Record St.
In early 1825, the Maryland General Assembly passed an act to incorporate the Frederick Town Free School Society. The purpose of the Society was that so the inhabitants of Frederick Town, who “have associated together for the philanthropic and benevolent purpose of gratuitously extending the blessings of education to children of said town” and to support intellectual improvement, promote the cause of religion and morality, secure more permanently the country’s political and civil institutions and to advance the happiness of the people.
In 1826, in separate acts, the General Assembly provided for a statewide system of primary schools and granted part of the Frederick County School Fund to both the Society’s directors as well as to the pastor of St. John’s Church, in Fredericktown for the use of the Frederick Benevolent Female School.
In 1841, the Trustees of the Primary School of the Eastern District of Frederick Town No. 72, predecessor to the Frederick County Board of Education, purchased two lots on the east side of Market Street between 5th and 6th streets, present day 520 North Market St. This site became home to the first free public school for boys. By 1895, and after use a Civil War hospital, the original school was in poor condition and authorization for a new school building on the site which stands today repurposed now for multi-family housing.
(1) comment
.......is this the end of the story?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.