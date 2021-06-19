Filling Mullinix Park with vibrant colors, the beating of drums and comforting aromas, scores of people gathered Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth with Freedomfest, an event of remembrance and the continuing plight of Black people in the United States.
For the African American Resources and Cultural Heritage Society in Frederick County, Juneteenth serves as a chance to educate people on the often overlooked Black history of Frederick. The group hosted tours every half hour Saturday, circling Mullinix Park, going down West All Saints and South Bentz streets, sharing the history of the park and the area around it. Attendees also learned of Frederick’s direct history with Juneteenth.
In April 1865, the Confederate Army surrendered to the Union, officially ending the Civil War and freeing slaves across the country. But in Texas, the western-most Confederate state, news didn’t reach until two months later on June 19, when Black soldiers marched to Galveston, Texas, to spread the word.
Some of the valiant soldiers who brought the news were from Frederick: Lewis Johnson, Abraham Stout and John Johnson II of the 29th United States Colored Infantry Regiment.
“I always say that's the big thing about Frederick having the soldiers, because just the feeling, the sense of pride to go in there and help your people,” AARCH member and tour guide Sonja Brown-Jenkins said.
Brown-Jenkins led her groups down West All Saints Street and called it Frederick’s own “Black Wall Street." During the era of segregation, the street was thriving with barbershops, funeral homes, grocery stores, doctors, restaurants and more. It was truly the epicenter for Black citizens, Brown-Jenkins said.
She pointed out landmark sites -- like former Minnesota Vikings running back Chuck Foreman’s childhood home -- at 136 W. All Saints St.
There was also the Union Hospital that Dr. Ulysses Bourne Sr. and Dr. Charles Brooks opened in 1919 when they couldn’t practice medicine in Frederick City Hospital. The hospital had 15 beds and two nurses. According to Brown-Jenkins, the Black doctors handled everything except childbirths.
Pythian Castle, a building that became a hub for music, dance, political and social rallies and served as a sewing factory, was also touched on during the tour. It hosted big-name entertainers like Count Basie, Fats Waller and the all-female Sweethearts of Rhythm.
Cecilia Summers lives in Brunswick and attended the tour to gather more information for the tours she’ll soon be giving for the city of Frederick. Summers said she was amazed by what she learned. It brought back memories of her childhood in the 1960s, when her mother would bring her to the area.
In just that little block of street, Summers reflected on when she would get her hair done, grab some ice cream and visit her dentist, Dr. Snowball. What she really loved about Saturday, though, was learning about the ingenuity of African Americans. They couldn’t thrive downtown, so they created their own place.
“I am very proud to be a descendant of slaves, I am. I'm very proud of that. And I just see how far we've come,” Summers said.
Sasha Carrera came with her father, Nick. Coming from just outside of Urbana, Carrera said she previously participated in a different Frederick history tour. What stood out to her was how similar events were told contrastingly.
For example, Baker Park’s namesake, Joseph Dill Baker, was described as a philanthropist and great individual in Carrera’s first tour. However, in the AARCH tour, Brown-Jenkins said Baker gave Black citizens the worst two acres of a 54-acre plot of land when they asked for a recreational area.
“It sort of just puts things in a more realistic light,” she said.
Natalie St. Fleur felt the best part of the tour -- and tours similar to it -- was how it showcased the legacy of Black communities. Originally from New York, St. Fleur mentioned the plethora of cultural areas in New York City. But when it comes to similar Black communities, they aren’t as dominant since they’re more broken up.
“There’ll be certain neighborhoods, like this is Chinatown, this is Little Italy, and they have this cultural sense. I don't think you see that so much in many Black communities,” St. Fleur said.
St. Fleur was accompanied by her friend, Janet Officer, on the tour. Officer found the tour interesting and said she's looking forward to AARCH opening its own heritage center in 2023 and the more-detailed AARCH tours starting in July. The tours offered on Juneteenth were condensed versions of those.
“I think they've just scratched the surface in history. It was really interesting to walk and listen to what history was being told, you know, but I think there's a lot more,” Officer said.
