African American Resources Cultural and Heritage Society is hosting mini walking tours during Juneteenth Freedomfest at Mullinix Park this Saturday.
AARCH will have a table at the event for people to sign up for the tours. They will start at 1:30 p.m. and will run every half hour until 4:30 p.m.
Sonja Brown-Jenkins, a member of the Board of Directors at AARCH, will be guiding the tours with Beverly Ford, the society’s head of education. Brown-Jenkins said the tour will focus on Black history in Frederick as early as the 1800s.
The tour guides will touch on Black commerce, with Brown-Jenkins calling Frederick in the late 1800s the “Black Wall Street.” They’ll also go into the history of Mullinix Park, which was established as a park for Black residents, given Baker Park was not originally open to African Americans.
It being Juneteenth, Brown-Jenkins said they will also educate on the emancipation of slaves in Frederick.
Full tours will come later in July.
“We’re excited to be a part of this day,” Brown-Jenkins said.
