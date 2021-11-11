Beneath a blanket of rustling yellow and green leaves, the soft notes of “The Star-Spangled Banner” rose up over Memorial Park Thursday morning.
Dozens had gathered on the grassy lawn at the corner of Calvary Drive and North Bentz Street, many dressed in red, white and blue or wearing jackets pinned with emblems and badges signifying military service. A line of uniformed men and women stood at the edge of the park, locked into attention and guarding a collection of flags.
In recognition of Veterans Day, American Legion Francis Scott Key Post 11 honored those who have served their country in a ceremony Commander Keith Clevenger said is over 100 years old.
Though the legion held a scaled-down, indoor version of the event last year due to the pandemic, the ceremony returned to Memorial Park with a performance by the Harmony Coronet Band and a wreath laying. Guests included Frederick Mayor Michael O’Conner, city aldermen, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando, U.S. Congressman Jamie Raskin, as well as other local and state officials.
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner read from a proclamation, recognizing Veterans Day in the county. There are roughly 19 million military veterans alive today in America, she said, including 18,000 who live in Frederick County.
“Our country is forever indebted to our veterans for their quiet courage and exemplary service,” she said. “Therefore, each year we take time to remember these heroes, whose selfless sacrifices have come to inspire us.”
Retired Sgt. First Class David Wirtz served as the guest speaker for this year’s ceremony. In total, he spent 23 years with the Army, where he was deployed to Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom and deployed twice to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, among other tours.
On Thursday, he told the gathered crowd that joining the military allowed him — a “punk kid” from South Jersey — to become someone he never thought he could be. He grew both personally and professionally during his years of service. The Army is a brotherhood, he said. To this day, he can call up any of the people with whom he served and talk to them as if they never skipped a beat.
“I’d like to say thank you to all you guys and gals out there that have served, continued to serve and lay the foundation for your grandkids, your kids that, hey,” he said, “just because you see bad stuff on TV doesn’t mean there aren’t good people out there.”
To close out the ceremony, Sylvia Johnson — chaplain of Auxiliary Post 11 — read “What Is A Veteran?,” a poem she has shared on Veterans Day for the past few years.
“Remember, each time you see someone who has served our country, just take time to lean over and say, ‘Thank you. Thank you,’” Johnson read. “In most cases, it will mean more than any medals that they could ever received.”
