A bridge in Frederick County was dedicated Tuesday to a Vietnam veteran from Walkersville on the anniversary of his death.
Sgt. Kenneth Krom, who served in the U.S. Army, was killed in action Aug. 18, 1968.
According to Don Schildt, chairman of the Walkersville Veterans Committee, the bridge on Biggs Ford Road over the Monocacy River is the first Frederick County bridge to be dedicated to a local Vietnam veteran.
"We only had two people from Walkersville killed," he said, adding that another bridge will be dedicated on Md. 26 by the Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club. Schildt noted that 22 Vietnam veterans from the county were killed in action. He said he hopes the others will get the same recognition.
The dedication ceremony took place at Walkersville Social Hall. More than 50 people attended, including representatives from American Legion Post 121 of Emmitsburg, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6658 of Emmitsburg, the Walkersville Veterans Committee, American Legion post 168 of Thurmont, VFW Ladies Auxiliary of Emmitsburg and several Frederick County staff members. Several of Krom's family members were also present including Kathleen Sixx, Paul Krom, Bonnie Sanders, Linda Shields, Michele Krom Long and Remington Long.
Sixx, Krom’s cousin, who Schildt said was instrumental in the process of getting the bridge dedicated, was joined by Paul Krom, another cousin, in sharing details about Krom’s life.
Krom, known for his memorable grin, graduated from Emmitsburg High School in 1965 and was a member of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church in Rocky Ridge. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and his Chevy Chevelle convertible. He also worked at Moore Business Forms in Thurmont before being drafted on June 8, 1967.
He received several commendations, including the Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and Army Good Conduct Medal.
Sixx read letters that Krom sent to her family during his service. The first was written on July 4, 1968.
“Hi there,” it began. “I sure was glad to receive your letter and newspaper, The Ridgerunner.”
The letter went on to talk about his tan, how he would be called a chowhound when he came home because he would eat everything, and his new mustache.
“The bad part about this so-called war is that you don’t really know who you are fighting,” Krom wrote. “They are all around you. This is not a straight line war. When we set up, we don’t set up in a straight line like so many of the other wars. We have to set up in a circle. The enemy could be a friendly civilian in the day and a [Viet Cong] at night.”
The second letter was never mailed, but was written on Aug. 11, 1968, the day before Krom’s birthday.
“Our platoon leader is leaving,” he wrote in part. “Would you believe me if I told you I am bound to take over his job? The rank of platoon leader is supposed to be a lieutenant. I hope I can do the job. I am safe and sound still, and hope to stay that way.”
Sixx also read an article recorded by the Emmitsburg Area Historical Society that stated Krom’s unit was attacked while they were resting.
“Two men in his unit were hit and in the open. Kenny didn't know if they were wounded or dead, but wasn't going to leave them in the open. So, he and another soldier went to bring them back to cover and were hit by the incoming mortar. Kenny didn’t survive the attack,” Sixx read.
The service continued with a reading from Bonnie Sanders, playing the song “More Than a Name on a Wall,” and the sharing of memories and thanks from a virtual wall.
Remembrances from friends and family were also read.
Frederick County Council Vice President Michael Blue presented the family with a proclamation from Frederick County and the county flag.
Sixx, who is also on the Veterans Committee, said she felt it was important to have the bridge dedicated because a lot of Vietnam veterans weren’t treated as kindly as they should have been.
“People forgot that it was the war they didn’t like, not the people who decided to serve our country and keep us safe,” she said.
When people pass over the bridge and see the sign dedicating it to Krom, Sixx said she hopes they’ll be thankful to all veterans, those killed in action and those who are still alive living with the memories.
Schildt said he hopes people pay some respect to the Vietnam veterans.
“They got treated like crap,” he said. “And a lot of them can’t even talk about it.”
Near the end of the dedication, everyone in attendance sang verses from America the Beautiful.
“O beautiful for heroes proved in liberating strife,” they sang. “Who more than self their country loved and mercy more than life.”
