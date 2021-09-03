Bells rang out through Brunswick on Friday afternoon, and 97-year-old Ruth Kline Staples grinned.
A small crowd had gathered at the city’s American Legion to honor Staples and two other women who took up critical jobs on the home front during World War II. Staples, along with Gloria McCormick and Lenora Brill of West Virginia, were honored as real-life Rosie the Riveters.
“We love you, and we will always remember you,” said Brunswick’s former mayor, Karin Tome, who officiated Friday’s ceremony. “You’re a big part of our lives.”
The iconic image of a bandana-wearing woman with her sleeve rolled up came to represent the thousands of women who kept the country going during the war. Prior to World War II, few women worked outside the home. But by 1945, they’d been proven essential to the workforce and the war effort.
Friday’s event, organized by the nonprofit Thanks Plain and Simple, aimed to recognize the workers who not only manufactured the weapons and supplies that won the war but who helped change the country’s attitude toward working women. It coincided with five others where “Rosies” were honored. One ceremony was as far away as the Dutch city of Nijmegen.
Brunswick’s current mayor, Nathan Brown, and representatives from the state veterans affairs departments and the offices of U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Rep. David Trone presented citations to Staples, McCormick and Brill.
Then, for about 30 seconds, everyone rang bells, the chimes echoing through the nearby downtown.
Staples worked on railroads during the war after her husband and brothers were deployed. She was born and lived most of her life in Brunswick, and her face and story have become familiar throughout the city.
“Ruth has been a love of ours in Brunswick,” Tome said. “She is a doll.”
Tome was Brunswick’s second woman mayor. The first one was recalled, she added with a laugh.
“They led the way for women,” Tome said, gesturing toward the three Rosies. “For women in the workforce and for women stepping out of traditional roles.”
The other two Rosies in attendance — McCormick and Brill — were West Virginia residents who worked in factories during the war.
All three women are 97 years old. While Staples and McCormick had both been honored at previous bell-ringing ceremonies, Brill had never attended one.
“I’ve been so honored today, I’m just beside myself,” Brill said. “It’s all I can do to keep the tears back.”
(2) comments
Wonderful event!
💓
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.