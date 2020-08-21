Burkittsville residents continue to await news on the future of the town's post office, which was destroyed in a fire in December.
Although the town continues to be served by a mail truck that provides regular service, everyone misses the post office, Mayor Debbie Burgoyne said.
While the post office on East Main Street continues to be rebuilt, there remains no time frame for completing the repairs and reopening the facility, said Freda Sauter, a spokeswoman with the U.S. Postal Service.
The post office and a home next door were destroyed by an early-morning fire on Dec. 28 that displaced 10 people.
Sauter did not respond to a question of whether a cause of the fire had been determined.
The town is hoping the new building will be completed before Christmas, Burgoyne said.
While the truck that sets up its awning behind St. Paul Lutheran Church for several hours each day is nice, it isn't able to provide a full range of services, so residents have to go to other post office facilities for some things, Burgoyne said.
Paul Gilligan, a former mayor who owns a store on West Main Street, said he hasn't seen any disruption in service.
Residents have been adamant about keeping the post office, which dates back to 1824, he said.
Before it was known as Burkittsville, the community that now has about 165 residents was actually known as “Harley's Post Office,” he said.
“I like the idea of supporting it, because it's so unique,” he said.
Having the truck in the church parking lot is actually nice in one respect, since it allows for plenty of social distancing when residents come to pick up their mail and visit with their neighbors, Burgoyne said.
And that's something that happens fairly often.
“The truck outside is still the meeting place,” she said.
(2) comments
Don’t bother waiting for DeJoy...he is busy waiting to finish destroying what’s left and removing sorting machines and mailboxes so he can be a good little henchman by doing what The Godfather asked.
[thumbup] GregF
