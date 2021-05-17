The Maryland Historical Trust has awarded $50,000 to the Catoctin Furnace historical Society, African American Resources Cultural and Heritage Society (AARCH) and the Frederick County Division of Planning and Permitting to fund studies of African American history in Northern Frederick County.
The project, "Recovering Identity: Northern Frederick County Cultural Resource Survey," will identify and record historic buildings with ties to African American history, according to a news release, which will help the county with future preservation and planning.
The study will primarily focus on the area north of Lewistown, east of the Washington County border, west of the Monocacy River and south of the Pennsylvania border, which has not been studied for African American resources in the past.
“AARCH is pleased to join in this effort to discover more about the African American experiences in the northern part of the county," said David Key, AARCH president. "This is an opportunity to better educate ourselves and to provide a more in-depth narrative to the many untold stories of the past.”
Little is known about the African American presence in the northern part of the county outside of Catoctin Furnace, where at least 271 enslaved and freed African Americans lived and worked between 1776 and the 1840s.
“It is fundamentally important that we understand our history and how we got to where we are today to inform our actions to make real progress for the future,” Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner said last month when she announced funding for AARCH in her proposed budget.
Frederick County will hold a related public forum on May 24 at 7 p.m. The event will be live-streamed at fredeickcountymd.gov and aired on channels 19 or 1085. Participants can also call in at 855-925-2801 and enter the code 8980.
“CFHS is thrilled to be a partner in recovering the rich but overlooked history of African Americans in northern Frederick County," said Chris Gardiner, president of the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society. "This is the first step in righting the centuries long wrong.”
