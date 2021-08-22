Nestled approximately eight miles northwest of downtown Frederick are the gently rolling mountains and natural beauty of the City’s Municipal Watershed, an area comprised of over 7,000 acres of forest land.
Along the northern edge of the preserve is the summit of Salamander Rock. Hikers familiar with the Salamander Trail have undoubtedly come across the ruins of a one-story stone cabin. Although missing its roof, windows and interior finishes, the fine stone construction and impressive chimney are sure to provoke curiosity.
The ruins mark the spot of a former fire lookout station built around 1935. The site consisted of the stone shelter and a 100-foot-tall steel tower that stood nearby. The Salamander Rock Fire Tower was a vital component of a statewide effort to address the destructive nature of wildfires. The site was an ideal location for a lookout, set on an elevation of 1,844 feet above sea level, where the tower could provide sweeping views of the invaluable Municipal Watershed.
Salamander Fire Tower was part of a network of lookouts that were assembled during the first half of the 20th century. Of the five towers built in Frederick County, two of them were situated in the Municipal Watershed: Salamander and Hamburg.
The earliest fire detection efforts in the state can be traced to Fred W. Besley, who began serving as Maryland’s first state forester in 1906. His immediate focus was the vast forestland of western Maryland, which had experienced several devastating wildfires. Initial efforts were relatively simple, compiling a team of firefighters, largely made up of local volunteers, who would set up lookout stations along a ridgeline or overlook.
In 1915, the first man-made wooden towers were constructed but were soon supplanted by steel structures. Many towers were supplied from the Aermotor Company, which would ship the components from Oklahoma to the lookout site where forestry personnel or local laborers would erect the structure. The towers were comprised of four long metal legs with an interior staircase leading to an enclosed cab. Structures ranged in height from 60 to 120 feet. The cab was just large enough to hold a single person and a round table to work upon. By 1929 there were 14 towers statewide, but Maryland recognized the need for more coverage, and the initiative grew to include approximately 42 towers by the 1950s.
A single tower could cover a radius of 10 miles, but when coordinating with a second tower, ideally situated 18-20 miles apart, the two towers could pinpoint a fire’s exact location. With the assistance of a survey instrument known as an alidade positioned in the middle of a map, the tower operator would align the alidade with the smoke to determine the compass bearing. Then the operator would communicate the coordinates to a nearby tower to repeat the same procedure. Working together, the staff could triangulate the exact location of a fire.
The task of minimizing the fire risk was a community effort, with resources pulled from the private, corporate and public sectors. Contributions were made in the form of monetary and land donations and even the construction of the towers were sometimes given to the state. Frederick was early to recognize the importance of lookout towers to protect the watershed. As part of this effort, the city of Frederick built the 60-foot-tall Hamburg Tower in 1926, which was subsequently maintained by the Maryland Department of Forestry. In 1935, the city deeded land on Salamander Rock to the state of Maryland for the purpose of erecting a lookout tower. The Fishing Creek Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Camp was involved with the construction of the Salamander Rock Tower and is believed to have constructed the adjacent stone cabin. During World War II, when federal appropriations were diverted to the war effort, the city also took over responsibility of staffing Salamander Tower during the weekends to provide some level of fire protection to the watershed.
As communities expanded during the mid-20th century with the rise of the automobile, the need to spot fires from lookout towers decreased. By the late 1950s, the importance of towers was waning, and many were no longer staffed on a regular basis.
In 1970, the Salamander and Hamburg Towers were slated to be removed, and today there are no fire towers in the city’s watershed. Although Frederick County has many purpose-built communication towers, only one fire tower remains intact. The old Gambrill Fire Tower, built in the mid-1940s and located two miles north of Gambrill State Park on Gambrill Road can still be seen, tucked in amongst its modern counterparts.
Christina Martinkosky is a historic preservation planner in the city of Frederick’s Planning Department.
