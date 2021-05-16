In cities across the country, privately managed orphan asylums proliferated in the 1830s as a result of epidemics.
Cholera in particular ravaged the country, including devastating effects in Frederick, in 1832 and again in 1849. The resulting institutions reflect how individual communities responded to these crises and the extant buildings stand testament to this history. The rise of orphanages has been documented by historians including Dr. Timothy Hacsi in “Second Home: Orphan Asylums and Poor Families in America” (Cambridge: Harvard University Press, 1997). Hacsi explains that although orphan asylum reform was underway by the late 19th century, more children were cared for in orphan asylums in the first three decades of the 20th century than ever before. By the 1940s, though, there was a shift away from institutionalized care and a focus on foster care and other welfare programs. Orphanages had become a temporary solution or one of last resort. There were several homes for orphans in Frederick, including the purpose-built home constructed by the All Saints’ Episcopal Church in 1839 at 100 E. Church St.
The Orphan House and All Saints Episcopal Free School had its origins in 1833 when the church’s Sewing Society established the free School of Industry in a log building. In 1837, the Society petitioned and received from the state legislature an Act of Incorporation to further its goal of providing “charitable aid to destitute female orphans and a free school for the education of females.” In 1838, the constitution of the Orphan House and Episcopal Free School was adopted. A ladies Board of Managers regulated the institution and directed funds, while the property was held by a Board of Trustees—all men.
The Orphan House was constructed by George A. Cole and completed in 1839 on a lot gifted by Mrs. Eleanor Potts at a value of $1,000. Construction costs were raised by the Sewing Society and through donations of congregants and totaled between $3,000 and $4,000. An 1856 report by Board of Trustees member Mr. Richard Potts was recorded in a history of the school compiled by Eleanor M. Johnson and published in 1915. Potts was reported as having described a “chaste and convenient Orphan edifice, creditable to their taste and an ornament to the city.” The School of Industry continued to operate in conjunction with the Orphan House until 1858.
In 1844, a permanent fund for the institution was established and promoted by the ladies. When it reached just over $3,000 in 1848, it was turned over to the Board of Trustees, where subsequent donations were invested. In 1845, the Board of Managers offered the portion of the house not occupied by the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Company, which had operated its office in the building for some time prior, rent free, to Mr. and Mrs. George W. Delaplaine for their residence provided they would take in orphans. Later that same year, the building’s school room was granted to the Sunday School for Colored Persons. Charlotte Small was the first orphan taken into the home in 1846. In 1867, operations were taken over by two lady managers who would attend to all duties and report to the board at the end of each month. Mrs. Ann G. Ross and Miss Eleanor M. Potts were the first managers appointed.
During the July 1868 flood, a large portion of the building’s alley side wall was washed away and had to be reconstructed. An addition was completed in 1887 under the supervision of Dr. William Crawford Johnson, who also served as the home’s physician, as did his father before him. Johnson also oversaw with Mr. Cyrus Helfenstein the addition of a vestibule in 1888. Johnson’s historical account from 1915 described the appearance of the house as “much improved” by the change. In 1892, the property of Mrs. George W. Delaplaine was purchased and a portion taken for the Orphan House enclosure.
The Board of Managers and Trustees decided to sell the property in 1946 after years of declining need, citing the shift to foster care. Doctors Robert S. Tyson and P.S. Landsdale purchased the property in 1948 to convert to eight modern apartments. It was at this time that the center doorway and stairs were eliminated from the façade as well as other interior renovations. Today, the building continues to function as apartments, while funds from the sale have lived on to support other charitable programs.
Lisa Mroszczyk Murphy is the historic preservation planner with the city of Frederick.
