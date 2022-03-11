The National Park Service announced a controlled burn to be carried out at the Monocacy National Battlefield over the course of several days next week.
According to a press release from the NPS, the prescribed fire is planned to occur over the course of March 15 to 17, covering a 25-acre area at the Gambrill Mill and Worthington Farm areas, but the NPS says the burn will only occur if conditions are appropriate.
The goal, the release says, is to reduce the buildup of vegetation to reduce the risk of future wildfires. The burn will also have the benefit of improving wildlife habitat and keep the battlefield similar to its historic appearance.
The release says this will be the fourth time such a burn is carried out at the park, with the most recent occurring in March 2021, burning 25 acres in the Gambrill Mill area.
The public areas surrounding the Gambrill Mill and Worthington Farm areas will be closed during the burn, and the NPS says the closure could last for up to two days. Roads, trails and other areas may need to be closed, depending on smoke conditions. An area near the Gambrill Mill will remain open, from which the public can view the fire.
Up-to-date information regarding closures will be available on the park’s website, nps.gov/mono, or on the park’s Facebook page.
