Seated behind a wooden desk in front of a class of Frederick Community College students decades ago, Bill Lee Jr. recounted the housing segregation he and fellow members of the local Black community faced in Frederick just years earlier.
“We could not live just anywhere we wanted to during this period of time,” Lee said in a video recording of his conversation with the class.
Lee, who died in 2004, was a lifelong educator, Frederick alderman, past president of the Frederick County Libraries Board of Trustees and founder of the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage Society (AARCH).
Through a collection of video interviews the Frederick County Public Libraries is posting on social media during Black History Month, his story and his voice – and the stories and voices of other Black leaders in the county – live on.
The project, called "Voices to Hear," highlights civil rights and the Black experience in Frederick County.
Mary Mannix, who manages FCPL’s Maryland Room, the library's history research arm, said she wants to ensure historical county leaders like Lee remain visible and their stories of the Black experience in Frederick continue to be heard after their death.
The people in Voices to Hear brought an overwhelming amount of positive change to the county, Mannix said, though a number of the featured interviews are focused on the racism and segregation that Black people have experienced in the county.
“I think often when you ask people how far back was segregation, they would think it’s a long time back,” Mannix said. “They wouldn’t necessarily know there’s people in their 70s, who aren’t all that old ... that went to the segregated high school and that there were restaurants in downtown Frederick that, up into the ‘60s, Black people couldn’t go in and order food ... they couldn’t sit there."
FCPL posted to Facebook and Twitter the first segment about Lee on Feb. 3. Part two was released the next day, and the following week Mannix and her team put out a two-part interview with Lord Nickens, who was a WWII combat veteran, laboratory technician at Fort Detrick and for 20 years the president of Frederick’s NAACP.
On Wednesday, FCPL posted one of two interviews with David Key, who played a major role in local school desegregation and dedicated his time as president of the AARCH Society to establishing an African American Heritage Center in Frederick – a vision started by Lee, who was Key’s mentor and high school gym teacher. The second interview will go up Friday, Mannix said.
The project will also feature interviews with Kathleen Snowden, who was a keeper of Black history in New Market and the first Black women elected to a municipal governing body in the county, and Mary Harris, a founding member of AARCH and considered its original historian. Harris, who taught for decades at the Maryland School for the Deaf, is the lone community member featured in the project who’s still alive.
Mannix and her team shortened the interviews to minutes-long clips so they could be published on social media, where attention spans are limited but where Mannix felt FCPL could highlight the history these community leaders had to share.
“Like in two minutes, how much can you know? But hopefully two minutes will open somebody's eyes about what life was like in the late 20th century or mid-20th century to be a Black person in Frederick County,” she said.
The two-minute snippets stem from nearly 250 interviews that a FCC professor and his students conducted over the course of a few years in the 1990s.
The professor, Bruce Thompson, teaches history and is the lead coordinator for FCC’s Honors College.
He said Bill Lee used to speak to his class about civil rights in Frederick County, and after a while Lord Nickens would come in to do the same.
Thompson eventually turned the history lessons into an assignment for his students, instructing each to interview prominent community members, including those who’d lived through segregation in the county. As word spread about the work Thompson’s students were doing, community members began recommending people to interview. The conversations not only captured the words of local leaders, they expanded Thompson's lessons well beyond the classroom.
“It’s easy to forget that there’s people behind everything that’s in a textbook,” Thompson said.
For years, the transcripts sat in one of Thompson’s filing cabinets before changing hands and coming to the Maryland Room and Mannix, who Thompson had a working relationship with.
The collection, which Mannix called one of the highlights of her career, includes interview transcripts, audio tapes, a handful of videos and sign offs for use from both interviewers and interviewees — which makes it easier for Mannix and her team to publish the tapes.
“Because it’s a classroom setting, it’s also perfect as an oral history collection because it comes with everything you want in an oral history collection,” Mannix said.
The project also includes interviews that Mannix and her team at the Maryland Room conducted, like with Key and Harris.
The Maryland Room doesn’t have many firsthand sources that relate to Black history in Frederick County, Mannix said. Historical materials are in the possession of Black families and organizations, and when these families or organizations decide to donate materials, they may be inclined to give them to AARCH, which is in the process of establishing the Heritage Center that Lee envisioned; it will eventually house the organization and serve as a repository for Black history in the county.
AARCH, which is made up of Black community members and has a different relationship with the county’s Black community than the mostly-white Maryland Room team, should be considered first when a family or organization is donating materials relating to Black history in the county, Mannix said. AARCH and the Maryland Room do, however, collaborate often, she added.
“While we do have African American patrons, we don’t have a lot of African American families who think about us as a repository, which is perfectly fine,” Mannix said. “People have to choose the right institution for them.”
