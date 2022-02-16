A winter sunset bathed the rolling hills around Ronnie Rippeon’s home in pale pink light, and a full moon hung over the fields. He sat in a warm and tidy living room as darkness crept across his Libertytown property, listening to cars rush by on Route 26.
It took him years to get used to that noise.
Rippeon smiled contentedly at his daughter, who is 34, and her daughter, who is almost six. His father, Arthur, sat on the other side of the room, gripping a cane. In a few weeks, he’ll be 99.
In some ways, the Rippeon family has come a long way from the tiny log cabin where Arthur raised Ronnie and his siblings. The place lacked running water for the first three years the family lived there, and they cooked on a wood stove. Now, they recline on comfortable sofas in a modest rancher-style home with chairs on the porch and a swing in the front yard.
But in another sense, the family wasn’t far from that cabin at all. Just a few miles, really.
“I’ll tell you, it’s like they say — some birds never go far from their nests,” Arthur Rippeon said with a chuckle. “We sure haven’t.”
The four generations of the family that gathered in Rippeon’s living room have all lived their lives in the same part of Frederick County. They all attended Liberty Elementary School. Arthur started there in 1929. Charlotte Cullop, the youngest, started there this fall.
When it came time for Charlotte’s mom, Lindsey Cullop, to enroll her daughter in kindergarten, she found herself walking hallways that were virtually unchanged from her memories.
“It gave me goosebumps,” said Linsdey, who now lives in Monrovia. “It took me back to my childhood.”
Over the years, the Rippeons have watched the county — and their family — grow and change.
All that remains of the Liberty Elementary building that Ronnie attended is the gym and the cafeteria. The city of Frederick has inched out toward the Rippeons’ home, with new developments popping up in and around Libertytown. Route 26, which runs just a few yards from his front porch, has changed the feel of his home. Sometimes, it takes him several minutes just to make the left turn out of his driveway.
He sees construction vehicles at work near the elementary school when he goes to pick up Charlotte.
None of this thrills Ronnie. The rural, open nature of the Rippeons’ community is a big part of the reason they love it.
When Ronnie was born, Arthur worked on a farm with a horse-drawn plow. Later in life, he sold fruits and vegetables at a roadside stand. All the Rippeons are avid gardeners.
“This is God’s country right here,” Ronnie said, laughing. “You couldn’t get me to move to Frederick.”
Arthur still lives in the cabin, though he’s added onto it over the years and transformed it into a more modern dwelling. Ronnie watches Charlotte and her baby brother Vincent every day. His current home is the same one in which Lindsey grew up.
Happily, Arthur tells meandering stories from his past, sometimes changing the topic mid-sentence. Even once they’re lost, his family members smile. They exchange glances. They keep listening.
It’s been about a year since Ronnie lost his mother — Arthur’s wife, Lindsey’s grandma — to COVID-19. But before that, she had developed dementia. At the end, she didn’t talk much. She didn’t recognize the people who loved her.
Once, she took the car in the middle of the night and disappeared for hours. When they found her, all she could remember was that she’d seen signs for Frederick and used them to find her way home.
Lindsey knows she doesn’t have unlimited time left to hear Arthur’s stories or to laugh, kindheartedly, at his long-winded musings. As the stars begin to appear over the little house on 26, she zips her daughter into a puffy rainbow coat. It’s time to get home and get ready for dinner.
“Give Pappy a hug and a kiss,” Lindsey says to Charlotte.
She turns to the reporter in her father’s living room, glancing at the iPhone that’s been recording their conversation. It’s captured fragments of Arthur’s life, recreated in his own voice: How there was a foot of snow on the ground when he first arrived at the cabin on New Year’s Day in 1961, how the stray dog he found in the 1990s took a liking to snuggling by the fireplace with his granddaughter.
Lindsey asks for a copy of the audio.
“I’d love to have it,” she said. Charlotte leaned against her.
