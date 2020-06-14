The American Legion Francis Scott Key Post 11 held a flag retirement ceremony Sunday to respectfully dispose of flags that are no longer serviceable.
“This flag represents way more than just war,” said Matt Staden, past commander and the western Maryland district commander. “It represents where we have come from as a nation in 1776 … but all the way through to now, that’s the stuff you have to look at as well is that continuing history.”
Sunday was Flag Day, the day the United States flag was adopted in 1777.
More than 30 people attended the outside ceremony where a flag was presented for inspection, said to be unserviceable and then added to a small pile of other flags and burned, the preferable method of disposal, according to the United States Flag Code.
Guidelines for disposing of flags are also outlined in resolution No. 440, which was passed by the National Convention of The American Legion in 1937.
“The approved method of disposing of unserviceable Flags has long been that they be destroyed by burning,” according to the resolution, which also lays out a script to be read during the ceremony and recommends that flag be disposed of on Flag Day.
Wayne Kaikko, past post commander, said the American Legion is a leading advocate for flag etiquette.
“And one of the things is the proper disposal of used and damaged flags,” he said. “That’s one reason we do it every year, to make sure that all flags in the area – they get dropped off at the post by numerous people, and we take care of disposing them in a proper way. You don’t want to just throw them in the trash, you want to make sure that they’re properly taken care of.”
While only a few flags were burned Sunday as part of the ceremony, Staden said there are thousands of flags in storage.
“If you have a flag at home and you don’t know what to do with it, bring it over here when we’re open again and right through the doors, the front doors, there’s a oak bax. You just open up the top and just drop the flag right in,” he said.
The box is periodically cleaned out and flags are moved to the store room.
Staden said unless people are going to burn their flag correctly at home, it’s important not to have them around in a tattered condition.
“It’s important to treat [the flag] with respect and take care of it,” he said.
As for what people took away from the ceremony Sunday, Kaikko said that all the people that attended respect the flag and how it’s disposed of.
“Most of us here at the Legion are veterans,” he said. “That’s one of the things we served to protect, the flag and the rights of citizens, the amendments and all that type of stuff.”
Kaikko also noted the design of the flag itself and said the stars each represent a state, the stripes represent the original 13 colonies and that the red represents blood shed for the country.
Staden said a lot of people simply don’t know how to dispose of a flag, or that there’s a proper way to do it. He also said the flag represents the changes that the country has gone through.
“All sorts of values [are] woven in the American flag,” he said.
