For young people like 15-year-old Gary Wright, a post-9/11 America is all they’ve ever known.
They weren’t alive to marvel at how impossibly blue the sky was that morning or witness the tear-soaked vigils that glowed across the country after dark. They likely don’t remember the months that followed, when a surge of patriotism united a nation. Many were still in diapers when American soldiers made landfall in Afghanistan and then Iraq.
They’re different from their parents and grandparents in this respect. Older generations can still remember where they were when they heard that a plane had crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. Televised images of the Twin Towers crumbling to the ground are seared in their collective memories.
Twenty years later, those who are old enough to recall the 9/11 terrorist attacks are still struggling to grasp the magnitude of death and destruction that unfolded within the span of just two hours — how four airplanes managed to claim nearly 3,000 lives, wound another 25,000 and change the course of American history.
Many teenagers and young adults are trying to do the same. They’re just doing so through book reports, history classes, searches on Google Scholar and conversations with their parents.
That’s how Wright, a sophomore at Middletown High School, learned most of what he knows about what happened on 9/11. Though one of his teachers will typically present a slideshow and maybe show a video or two about the terrorist attacks each year on their anniversary, the reason why he has so much respect for first responders — why he thanks them any chance he gets — is because of his mom.
Her dad was a firefighter, and every year on his birthday, she visits a local fire department, bringing along coffee, donuts or something special she’s baked. Wright’s mother has told him about how hard of a day 9/11 was for everyone in the country — and that he shouldn’t stop talking about it.
“We shouldn’t forget about what happened that day or try to get over what happened,” Wright said. “We should still be teaching our children and other children about the events that happened that day, because there were some real heroes that were there.”
Fading generational memory
Dr. Janis Judson was teaching on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. She was in a classroom at Hood College, where she is currently a political science professor and chair of the law and criminal justice department.
She remembers watching coverage of the attacks on TV with a colleague and understanding immediately that al-Qaeda was behind them. And she remembers the fear — in Frederick, people were scared that Fort Detrick would be the terrorists’ next target.
“We all ran and got our kids — we literally ran,” she remembers. “I ran to get my son and brought him home and we were just all in terror.”
The next year, Judson taught the first iteration of the class she still leads on the events that preceded 9/11 and how the American government responded to the attacks. It’s a popular course — filled to the max every spring semester with a handful of students on the waitlist.
But unlike the first 10 years that Judson taught the class, when many of her students had memories of the attacks or at least knew about them from their parents, the young people she’s met over the past five years have had only a superficial understanding of 9/11.
“They’re fascinated by 9/11, but all they know is that a man named bin Laden attacked us,” she said. “They know nothing else.”
They certainly don’t know that the terrorist attacks could have been prevented, Judson said — and they’re shocked when they learn this in her class.
Each spring, Judson tells her students about how the American government once funded a group of Islamic militants fighting Soviet Union troops in Afghanistan. Among this group of militants was a Saudi Arabian man named Osama bin Laden, who would later become their leader. In providing financial support to this group, Judson says, the U.S. was inadvertently helping al-Qaeda.
Judson’s students learn about the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center by radical Islamic fundamentalists, which killed six people and wounded more than 1,000, and the failed “Bojinka Plot” of Khalid Shikh Mohammed, who would later become a key planner behind the 9/11 attacks. They study the Federal Aviation Administration’s Red Team, which, through undercover tests on airport security before 2001, revealed just how easy it was to get weapons onto airplanes.
They learn about the list of 165 songs Clear Channel Communications deemed “lyrically questionable” to play in the aftermath of the attacks and the Bush administration’s National Security Entry-Exit Registration System, which tracked men 16 years and older who had arrived in America from a list of 25 countries. Of these nations, all but one — North Korea — were majority Muslim.
Judson also teaches her students about how the FBI and CIA both had a “wealth of information” about a possible attack by al-Qaeda, but the agencies failed to share their intelligence with one another.
“Part of the problem is the way people have been told about 9/11 is not an accurate reflection,” Judson said. “I’m not saying the U.S. is bad. What I’m saying is that we allowed it to happen.”
As a child of the 1970s, Judson says she has always been a “critical analyst.” But she said studying 9/11 over the last 19 years — including what motivated the attacks — has made her more opened-minded.
Ultimately, that’s what she hopes her students take away from her class, too — the importance of thinking critically and asking questions, whether it’s about 9/11 or any other event, historical or contemporary.
“It’s pretty sobering when the students study this and they come to understand that we need to look back,” she said. “We need to look at history and we need to do that right now.”
‘In the blink of an eye’
Nineteen-year-old Joe Garcia wasn’t quite born in time to witness the events of 9/11, but he came close to it — his mom was pregnant with him when she took his three older siblings to the basement of a family friend’s house that morning. There, they watched United Airlines Flight 175 strike the south tower of the World Trade Center and, eventually, the towers collapse.
It was a scary day, and fear bled into the weeks that followed. After the attacks, hearing a plane fly overhead would make his parents do a head-check, Garcia said, even if they were just getting the mail.
Today, Garcia, who lives in Thurmont, worries that some people take their freedom for granted. Though he believes Americans are blessed to live in the country that they do, he says an attack like the one that happened on 9/11 could happen again — “God forbid it ever does.”
Unlike Garcia and Wright, Jonathan Pastore was alive on Sept. 11, 2001. He took Judson’s course on 9/11 last spring, and he was one of two students in the class who were old enough to have memories of the attack.
He’s a senior at Hood College studying political science now, but back then, he was attending Whittier Elementary School. That morning, all learning stopped. He and his classmates were confused, but he doesn’t remember his teachers turning on the news or explaining what was happening. Maybe they didn’t want to worry them, Pastore said.
“People went into protection mode for kids,” Pastore, now 28, remembers. “I guess that’s kind of ironic because some of those kids ... would later go on and fight in the war on terrorism.”
In 2013, two years after Pastore graduated from high school, he enlisted in the military and was stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. Although he was never deployed overseas, he knows a few people who were. He’s friends with them on Facebook now, and he watched them react to Kabul’s rapid fall to the Taliban last month.
Although the news didn’t affect him as personally as it did those who served in Afghanistan, he can empathize with their anger.
“They weren’t the same after they went over to some of these places,” he said. “I mean, some of these guys were 19, 20 years old. They were kids. And they lost friends who were also kids.”
There was an innocence in America before 9/11 that vanished “in a blink of the eye,” Pastore said. The country came together, which was a good thing for the most part, he said, but a strain of jingoism also took hold of some people, making them suspicious of those who didn’t look like them.
Anti-Islamic sentiment and Islamophobia rose in the aftermath of 9/11, with hate crimes against Muslims jumping 500 percent from 2000-2009, according to data from Brown University and reported by NPR.
Pastore is an American, but he was born in — and later adopted from — Indonesia. In 2005, when he was passing through airport security, he was pulled aside and checked over with a security wand by a TSA agent.
“I remember that feeling really weird to me,” he said. “I think that was a particular event when I knew things were different.”
Some 15 years later, as Pastore sat in Judson’s classroom, he recognized another kind of innocence among most of his classmates. They didn’t remember the shock that gripped the country in the wake of the terrorist attacks — how angry people were.
Still, they grew up in the shadow of the war on terrorism. Though they weren’t alive to witness the attacks, their lives have been shaped by them.
“They have friends who have likely joined the military and hopefully came back and hopefully came back in one piece, but if they didn’t,” Pastore said, “this is why.”
