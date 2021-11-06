The Evangelical Lutheran Church, an iconic part of the downtown Frederick landscape, has been in the midst of a facelift for the better part of the year. And on Saturday, the congregation held a small cookout as a way to say thanks to those who made the process possible.
Held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday on the sidewalk outside the Church Street church, the cookout featured burgers, hot dogs and donuts that were handed out to any interested passersby. Chris Stromberg, chairperson of the church’s capital campaign committee that oversees the funding of the restorations, said it was just a way to say thanks to Frederick.
According to Stromberg, restoring the building’s façade was an important part of preserving not only the congregation’s home in the building, but also the building’s important cultural status in the community.
“We think of this as part of our stewardship of this building; this building was given to us by our predecessors here, and it is our charge to care for it and maintain it,” he said, adding that this is the largest scale restoration effort at the building since the late 1880s. “It’s been here for 160 years, and we want it to be here for the next 160, 320 years in the future.”
And the way to do that was simple, but still no small task: raise a whole lot of money. Stromberg said the overall cost of the project is estimated to be $1.8 million. Nearing its completion, the project has raised an estimated $1.43 million, Stromberg said, adding the project itself is aptly named “Preserving the Past, Building the Future.”
Stromberg said the success of the capital campaign has been nothing short of “phenomenal,” especially considering the project was announced during the early days of the pandemic.
“The pandemic hit, and we still needed to do it, but we were like, ‘How are you going to raise money for a project like this in the middle of a pandemic, when the church itself is closed?’” Stromberg said. But, he said, the congregation and the community at large came together to make some substantial donations.
The Rev. Dr. Paul Baglyos, interim lead pastor for the community, said he is immensely proud of the work that’s been done on the church. Baglyos, who has only been at the church for the past five months, came into the congregation during the building’s facelift, but he said he’s still impressed with the progress he’s seen.
“The congregation is very excited,” he said. “This is a very special place for many members of the congregation, many of whom belong to families that have been multi-generational members of this congregation.
“I have spoken with a number of people in the congregation who have told me how this space, particularly the inside, nurtures their piety, their experience of God,” Baglyos went on. “And so maintaining it, while it is a constant weighty challenge, is also a way of caring for the members of this congregation and being good neighbors of this community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.