The warm sound of laughter and conversation drifted through Heritage Frederick’s museum Sunday evening during the annual fundraiser and celebration of the county’s oldest historical society.
Billed as “Miracle on Church Street,” the event brought dozens to the organization’s location on 24 E. Church St. The organizers initially planned to host the fundraiser virtually, but there was so much enthusiasm from historical society members and interested donors that they decided to hold an open house instead, said Eileen Dwyer, director of development and marketing at Heritage Frederick.
“This is our major fundraiser for the year,” she said. “It’ll be interesting to see how this year’s turns out, given the fact that we had to cancel last year’s.”
Thirty wreaths — hand-made by local artists, “friends of Heritage Frederick” and staff members at the historical society — were available for purchase at the event Sunday evening, said Heritage Frederick volunteer and board member Nancy Bodmer.
They lined the walls of a room and hallway on the first floor of the house, their design ranging from the classic evergreen to ones made from ribbon and the folded pages of old recipe books or sheet music. A merry-looking elf beamed from bursts of green and red on an especially festive submission.
The historical society used to auction trees during its winter fundraiser, but selling wreaths proved to be more convenient, Dwyer said.
“They’re more portable, so we’ve already sold a couple. You can just take it with you,” she said. “If you have a house full of trees, it’s a little bit cumbersome to, OK, go get the truck and come back.”
Also new to this year’s event was the sale of ornaments made by members of The Artists Gallery and the Potters’ Guild of Frederick. Around eight TAG members contributed roughly 20 ornaments in total, said Christine Stovall, a TAG member and local sculptor and painter.
Donations brought in during the historical society’s fundraiser will be used to finance new exhibits and fund programming for children and adults, Dwyer said. She encouraged county residents to keep an eye out for upcoming events hosted by the organization, which will culminate next year in a celebration of the 130th anniversary of Heritage Frederick.
And, as always, she invited people to visit the historical society’s museum.
“This struck me when I first came to Heritage Frederick — our tagline on our logo is, ‘Bridging the Past to the Future,’” she said. “What acts as a bridge? The present. Because the present is the only thing that touches the past and the future.”
