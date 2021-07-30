Five years ago, the wooden floor in Heritage Frederick’s de facto storage area caved.
The area was roped off and the volume of surrounding materials made it near impossible to navigate the two-room building that sits adjacent to the organization’s Museum of Frederick County History.
In an effort to attract county residents to the museum, and after some unexpected free time amid the pandemic, the organization has revamped the structure.
Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, the defunct depository, which predates the Civil War, will open to the public as a bookery and gift shop, and the museum’s primary entrance.
Heritage Frederick board member Nancy Bodmer hopes the shop will attract passersby to its museum. Moreover, the shop will provide a more accessible way into the museum than the nearby marble staircase and backyard garden that were formerly the museum's only points of entry.
The bookery and gifts shop, which Bodmer will oversee, features historical books, locally-crafted jewelry and pottery, and various Maryland-themed items.
Bodmer has been with Heritage Frederick since 1972, and her time with the museum dates to the 1980s and 1990s when her parents worked in it.
“I feel comfortable in the building,” Bodmer said. “It’s like an old friend to me.”
The four-story building housing the museum was constructed in 1825, Bodmer said. Five families have owned the building, three of which lived there at different points until it became a girls’ orphanage in 1878. It would remain an orphanage until 1956. Two years later, the Historical Society of Frederick County — now known as Heritage Frederick — purchased it, Bodmer said.
The building now includes the museum, Heritage Frederick offices and space for a collections committee that archives and values donations.
The adjacent shop formerly encompassed offices for a lawyer and a doctor, Bodmer said. Eventually, Heritage Frederick purchased the space and used it to store items that former or current county residents have donated, which account for most of the items in the museum’s exhibits.
The pandemic forced the museum to close from March 2020 to April 2021 — at which point it opened at limited capacity. Bodmer said losing income from the lack of admission and programming sales was a hardship for the organization. Income from online sales — reaching as far as Washington state — and state grant money offered some relief, she said.
The pandemic was also a chance for Heritage Frederick to regroup after the organization lost three of its four staff members in 2019. With no visitors to the museum, the organization was able to replace the staff it lost and grant the new additions time to acclimate. It also afforded Bodmer the space to establish her shop.
It was a rather generous donation that collapsed the shop’s floor years earlier. The donor’s books and research material wouldn’t have even fit in a medium-sized U-Haul, Bodmer said. No one was hurt, but the floor simply collapsed into the soil bed below it.
“Luckily, that doesn’t happen very often,” Bodmer said with a chuckle.
The rise of the internet has made it uncommon for such voluminous historical accounts to not be digitized. But it’s this devotion to enshrining and preserving the county’s history that drives Heritage Frederick.
“That’s why we’re here,” Bodmer said.
Saturday will also feature a presentation on myths and legends related to a historical, fictional creature — known as the snallygaster — in the museum’s backyard garden at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.