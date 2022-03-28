An iconic piece of Brunswick history will finally move to a new home Saturday morning, according to a release from the city.
The West Brunswick Tower, which has been in the Brunswick rail yard since 1910, will move about 100 feet to a property owned by the city, located on East Potomac Street.
Pennsylvania-based Wolfe House & Building Movers, which will be working at the site throughout the week in preparation, will move the tower Saturday, the release said.
The West Brunswick Tower is the last-remaining historic structure on the 93.5-acre railroad, which is owned by CSX Transportation. Built in 1910 by the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, the building was taken out of service in 2011 by CSX, prompting the city to begin a decade-long project to move the building onto city property to preserve it, according to the release.
The city secured $15,000 in state grant funding in June 2020. If the city had not taken steps to move and preserve the building, it would have been demolished by CSX Transportation.
The project has required the involvement of four administrations, with former Mayors Carroll Jones, Karin Tome and Jeff Snoots, along with current Mayor Nathan Brown, each contributing to the project, according to the city’s release.
“Coordination of engineering services, structural analysis of the tower, consideration of appropriate locations, transfer of ownership, and the logistics of moving the structure have delayed the project several times through the years; however, the project is finally ready to commence,” the release said.
East Potomac Street will be closed between First and Second avenues for the length of the time the building is being moved. A specific timeframe will be announced.
Residents and others who could be affected by the traffic change can find more information on the city’s website, brunswickmd.gov, or the city’s Facebook page.
Those interested in watching the move will be able to do so only from a designated area in the Martin’s Creek parking lot, located on East Potomac Street. Only a pre-approved crew from Preservation Maryland will be allowed outside the designated area.
This is the second such move of a historic building in Frederick County in recent weeks. In early March, Wolfe House & Building Movers also moved an 18th-century mill house in Frederick to a new location to make room for new neighborhood developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.