Neighbors lined Baughmans Lane Wednesday morning, eagerly trying to catch a glimpse of something you definitely do not see every day: an 18th-century mill house strapped onto a massive system of dollies so it could be moved about 250 feet to the right.
It was an important way to both preserve the history of the home while allowing for further improvements to the Belle Air Farm property, said Victor White, project manager for FredRock Partners.
FredRock Partners is converting the farm property into the Belle Air Farm Planned Neighborhood Development along Baughmans Lane, and that requires a widening of the road. But it’s not that easy.
“The options were, we either have to take it down, or we have to move it,” White said. “One of the most important elements of this project is widening Baughmans Lane, and believe it or not, the right-of-way for Baughmans Lane [would go] right through the original house, right through the middle of it.”
“So there was no other option,” he went on. “We had to do something and so we agreed to move it.”
The mill house started as a log cabin, White said, built at some point in the late 1790s — “It actually is a log cabin; you can’t tell because it’s covered in wood siding,” he said — with a brick addition tacked onto the building in the 1820s.
The farm, which has been known by a number of names, including Belle Air Farm, Poplar Terrace and Conley Farm in its nearly 300 years, has a long history. City historic preservation planner Christina Martinkosky, in a 2018 Frederick News-Post article, says the home was initially built while the land was owned by Col. John McPherson, who lived between 1760 and 1829.
Previous reporting shows FredRock Partners initially received permission from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission to move the home in 2016. That step was necessary since the home is protected by a historic preservation overlay that required the HPC to review any exterior changes to the home. A total of 14 structures on the property are protected by historical preservation overlays.
The project has seen a series of delays, according to a 2018 News-Post article with construction initially expected to have begun in 2016. This week, White, who was watching the house move while he and others from FredRock Partners gathered around a small bonfire they’d made, said it felt great to reach this milestone in the project.
“We’ve been talking about this mill house for a really long time, and the widening of this road is really important for a lot of reasons,” he said. “It feels really good to cross this off the list and safely move it, as of right now, in one piece.”
Even though the home was only moving a few hundred feet up the road, the building crept up the street inch by inch on a system of dollies controlled by hydraulic pumps, operated via an iPad by a contractor with Wolfe House & Building Movers, a Pennsylvania-based engineering firm specializing in moving buildings.
While employees with Wolfe were busy working on moving the home, Bryan Ralko, project manager for the home construction project headed up by Kinsley Construction, explained how the process worked.
“To prep the whole house, it’s been about a month process, with removing the existing foundation,” Ralko said. “The house had a basement to it, so we had to remove all the utilities in the basement, abandon the well and sewer system.”
Once the house was disconnected from everything, it was a matter of jacking it up — not totally unlike jacking up your car to change a tire — and sliding the huge hydraulic dolly system underneath the home. Then, it slowly rolled about 250 feet to its new location, where a new foundation will be built and sewer and other utilities will be hooked back up.
Up and down Baughmans Lane, neighbors set up lawn chairs to have a front row seat for the unique experience of watching a centuries-old house roll down the street.
Joanne LaCoste and Vanessa Owens both live on Rock Creek Drive. LaCoste said she’s been living in the area since 2004, while Owens grew up in the area, with her parents buying a home on Rock Creek Drive in the 1970s. Both Owens and LaCoste agreed it’s a bit surreal to see the building move. But they also said it’s a good thing.
“I’d rather see them move it than take it down,” Owens said. “They’re keeping the history of Frederick; they’re taking the land, but I’m glad to see them keep a little bit of the history that’s there.”
Once the home has been fully installed in its new location, White said FredRock Partners plans to sell the building. Due to standards set by the historical preservation overlay, he said the home could be used for either residential or commercial uses.
Bravo to the City HPC folks for encouraging the preservation of the home. Sad it can't be an integrated into the development as a community center, etc.
My dad was friends with Dr. Conley, I remember him taking me to the farm with him to visit around '60. It's a shame it's now being ruined forever.
