While many events this summer have been cancelled outright or postponed, the Catoctin Furance Historical Society decided to take a different route by moving their annual Maryland Iron Festival completely online.
The festival will run this Saturday and Sunday on a livestream that is free to the public.
The festival usually consists of vendors and artisans displaying their process and selling their goods, hands-on lessons about iron forging and children’s activities. So taking the entire event online was quite the task.
But the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society decided that after originally postponing the event from May to August, they would do their best to provide a similar experience virtually, said secretary Elizabeth Comer. They didn’t want their artisans to lose any more business than they already have, and they wanted to keep the long-standing tradition alive.
“A lot of people are doing webinars and things like that,” she said. “I don’t know if anybody else is trying to do a six-hour event online.”
Anne Comer — Elizabeth’s daughter and the director of the virtual festival — began to compile videos from the artisans who would usually host demonstrations at the festival in May. To help them make up some of the business they’ve lost without events for the last six months, Anne also added their contact and shop information so attendees can still purchase their goods.
The artisans work in a variety of mediums, including iron forging, woodworking and painting. For example, the first video that the Comers received was of blacksmith Stephen Dill making a nail.
Additionally, the virtual event will feature recipes, lessons from archaeologists, a tour of the African-American cemetery at Catoctin Furnace, traditional music and more. The Historical Society also received footage from the oldest iron mine in the world, located in Eswatini.
The Comers have been working on the project since May with the help of videographers and editors who are currently scattered as far as Taiwan.
During the educational segments – which include an exploration of 100 pieces of historical clothing found at the Catoctin Furnace – viewers can submit their questions to the speakers through a live chat. While the segments are pre-recorded, the speakers will be watching live as well so they can answer questions in the chat as they come up.
There’s no charge for the event, although the Historical Society asks that people register ahead of time at their website catoctinfurnace.org. The livestream will begin at 10 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday mornings.
The videos will also later be posted on the website for people to view at their own pace.
Elizabeth admits that there are some activities that can’t be replicated at home, such as the anvil lift or the cannonball toss. But she remains optimistic.
“it’s a very fun, free family-friendly event and people just loved it last year. Just loved it. And the years prior too,” Elizabeth Comer said. “ …So in 2021 our goal is that we’ll be back, bigger and better than ever.”
