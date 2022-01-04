The city of Frederick's Planning Department will hold a virtual information meeting on Jan. 11 to update the public on the city's updated Historic District National Register nomination.
The National Register of Historic Places is the country's official list of places that are worthy of being preserved.
The register is part of a national program to organize and support public and private attempts to identify, evaluate and protect American historic resources.
The meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 11 and available for viewing on Channel 99, both on TV and online.
Public comments can be made after a presentation by calling 301-600-1213.
Questions and comments can be sent to Historic Preservation Planner Lisa Mroszczyk Murphy at LMroszczyk@cityoffrederickmd.gov.
