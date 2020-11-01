More Information

For more information about enslaved people who lived and worked on the properties of Monocacy National Battlefield, visit:

https://www.nps.gov/mono/learn/historyculture/people-enslaved.htm

Friesen McCabe also said that the National Park Service, encourages people who might know more details about the enslaved people who lived and worked on properties of the battlefield, to reach out and share.

Monocacy National Battlefield: (301) 662-3515