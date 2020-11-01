Maurice, 15 years old. Fillele, 8 years old. Lambert, 5 years old.
These are the names and ages of just some of the enslaved people on the 1793 slave registration for L’Hermitage Farm, today the Best Farm, a property at Monocacy National Battlefield.
Jana Friesen McCabe, chief of resource education and visitor services at Monocacy National Battlefield, read these names, and many others, Sunday afternoon despite overcast, chilly weather and the attendance of only one other person, a News-Post reporter.
The National Park Service commemorated 156 years of emancipation in the state of Maryland by reading the names of the enslaved people who lived and worked on the properties of the battlefield. These properties include Best Farm, Thomas Farm, Worthington Farm, Baker Farm, Lewis Farm and Gambrill Mill.
In some cases, there were no names to be read, just age and sex or a description such as "old woman."
“The park for more than 20 years has been working to try and uncover the stories of all of the people that lived here, not just the white landowners,” said Friesen McCabe. “Unfortunately, that’s really challenging because the people who kept the documents, the people who wrote things down, tended to be the wealthy, the white and they collected information mostly about themselves.”
The process was a long one, and one that is still ongoing, she said. Every farm and property at the battlefield had enslaved laborers that worked on it, and if they didn’t directly own enslaved people, they benefited from the labor.
“We’re really trying to honor them and the role that they played and find out their names and remember them and honor their contributions to the landscape, to the park,” Friesen McCabe said.
On Nov. 1, 1864, a new Maryland constitution was passed, which ended slavery in the state. It came more than a year after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863.
“The Emancipation Proclamation only applies to states that are in rebellion against the Union," Friesen McCabe said. “So that doesn’t apply to Missouri. It doesn’t apply to Kentucky, to Maryland, to Delaware, to West Virginia. It only applies to Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, all of those states.”
The 13th amendment was ratified in 1865, the year slavery was outlawed in all states, including the border states that weren’t initially covered.
“Maryland’s the only border state that actually votes to end slavery before the 13th amendment [is ratified,]” she said.
The emancipation, Friesen McCabe said, was a really important milestone that ended chattel slavery in the country so that people couldn’t be enslaved because of who their parents were, and while it didn’t bring equality, it was a big step toward living up to the ideals outlined in the constitution.
“We’re always in that process of becoming that more perfect union and becoming the society that we want to be,” she said. “So I think it’s important that we remember all of the people that helped create the nation, that we remember not just the good parts of our story but also the painful parts. We can’t heal if we don’t recognize the pain.”
In the 18th and 19th century, if people were white, they couldn’t be alive without benefiting from the labor of enslaved people, from the clothing they wore to the food they ate.
“Some people see that as assigning guilt,” McCabe said. “There’s a difference I think between guilt and acknowledgement and I think it is important that we acknowledge that and that we look at the legacies of the Civil War. We had a brief time in Reconstruction where we actively tried to level the playing field and that effort was pretty much undone through Jim Crow laws in the south and we’re still living with a lot of those legacies.”
And by naming and honoring the enslaved people that lived and worked on properties of the battlefield, McCabe said she hopes they can be a small part of the process of healing and moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.