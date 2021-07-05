In an unassuming brick building tucked off East Street in downtown Frederick, Veronica Dahlberg sanded and painted a collection of wooden blocks. Eventually, they’ll be part of a rostrum at Antietam National Battlefield that was in desperate need of repair.
Dahlberg is a woodcrafting intern at the Historical Preservation Training Center in Frederick. Part of the National Parks Service, the HPTC teaches young people the delicate work of historical restoration — from carpentry to masonry to metalworking.
And thanks to a partnership announced last week, that work is getting a boost.
“This is all happening in Frederick’s backyard,” said Nicholas Redding, founder and CEO of the nonprofit Preservation Maryland, which in 2019 launched the Campaign for Historic Trades. “The national historic preservation movement — the training face of it — is all kind of quietly happening here.”
The Campaign for Historic Trades partnered with Conservation Legacy — an AmeriCorps program — to boost recruitment and training efforts for young craftspeople. The partnership will allow AmeriCorps members from across the country to be trained in Frederick and deployed across the country. They’ll work on monuments, historic homes and other public facilities.
There’s a “dire need for properly trained trades workers and craftspeople” to maintain historic sites in national parks across the country, Redding said.
More than 80 percent of contractors struggled to find qualified skilled labor in 2019, according to Associated General Contractors of America. With the new partnership, Redding envisions creating a formal registered apprenticeship process for historic tradespeople to fill those gaps, he said — similar to the way plumbers or carpenters are licensed.
“Those don’t exist right now,” he said. “If you want to become a restoration mason, there’s no registered federal way of doing that, like there would be for just a regular carpenter.”
The first class of AmeriCorps interns will enter the partnership program this fall, said Conservation Legacy Director Gail Barille. Their work could take them anywhere in the country, she said, from islands off the coast of California to the plains of the Midwest to the Civil War battlefields that surround Frederick County.
“Frederick itself is going to be the hub of our larger wheel,” said HPTC deputy superintendent Brandon Gordon. “You’re gonna have an influx of folks coming in for training, and then going back out.”
The push for preservation crafts came about in the 1970s, when the National Parks Service wanted to repair and restore historic buildings but realized its staff didn’t have the expertise required, Gordon said.
Gordon now works to identify preservation projects where his interns can gain practical construction experience. They’ll take a break in the middle of a workday, he said, and hold lessons on things like soldering gutters or applying wood shingles.
“It’s about protecting our national treasures,” Barille said. “There’s a great need in all of our national parks, because there’s not enough staff to take care of the vast amount of land and infrastructure.”
