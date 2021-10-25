Throughout Frederick’s long history, individual residents have made significant contributions to the evolution of the city, and although their stories have faded with time, their life’s work is impregnated in the neighborhoods and streets that we know and love today.
Dr. James M. Goodman is a good example of such a person. Historians Thomas J.C. Williams and Folger McKinsey stated in their expansive history of Frederick County that Dr. Goodman had a reputation as the “ablest and best known of the physicians of Frederick City.” This may be true, but he made other notable contributions that are worth exploring.
Dr. Goodman was born in Monroe County, West Virginia, on Nov. 15, 1873, to Silas and Betty (Sams) Goodman. His youth was spent on the family farm, where he attended the local public schools. At the age of 19, he hit the road as a traveling salesman for a Cincinnati dry goods house, before embarking on his own manufacturing business making bedsprings. This endeavor was such a success, that he was able to sell the business and enroll in the Southern Homeopathic Medical College of Baltimore City, where he studied for two years before entering the Hahnemann Medical College of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he graduated in 1902. Soon after, he established a medical practice in the city of Frederick.
Dr. Goodman set up his office at 27 E. Patrick St., a building which still stands today. This site is also listed as his home in several census records and city directories. From this location, Dr. Goodman not only practiced medicine, but also served as the city and county Health Officer intermittently. In addition to his medical practice, Goodman is also remembered as the principal developer of Linden Hills, a neighborhood located off the Golden Mile (Route 40).
In August 1916, the Daily News announced that Dr. Goodman purchased the old Hagan Farm, situated one-half mile west of town. The property was also known as McEwen’s Place, after Alfred McEwen, the president of the Ox Fibre Brush Company who had recently owned the land. McEwen had planned to move from New York to Frederick and bought the old farm because of its “splendid location.” Indeed, the property boasts a high elevation and impressive views of the city. Although McEwen planned to build a fine estate and had done some grading work, his business plans changed, and he never made the move. The property was sold to J.J. Sheck and then to Dr. Goodman.
On the day the deal was finalized, Dr. Goodman told the local newspaper that he planned to build an automobile road through the farm, connecting the Golden Mile to the trolley line located near the southern property boundary. The planned homes would have ready access to water and electricity, like downtown. Undoubtedly, Dr. Goodman was envisioning this area to serve as a trolley-serviced neighborhood. It was unique for its time, because unlike other developments from that era, the farm site was not attached to the urban core.
In 1923, Dr. Goodman officially platted the neighborhood, renaming McEwen’s Place as Linden Hills. The main thoroughfare is named Linden Avenue with side roads called after tree species such as Birch, Poplar, and Chestnut. The neighborhood also features larger lots that could accommodate homes with front, rear, and side yards. The design can be found in other early suburbs in Frederick, but Linden Hills is unique in that it was separated from the downtown, like the auto-oriented development that follows World War II.
Not all aspects of Dr. Goodman’s plan were realized. The neighborhood never had an official trolley stop, and several of the roads were never laid. Still, Linden Hills stands as a testament to his efforts and innovation to expand Frederick.
