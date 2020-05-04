The City of Frederick has a long and proud history of firefighting, which is reflected in the collection of historic fire halls sprinkled throughout downtown. Fire was such a significant concern of early civic leaders that when the city was incorporated in 1817, one of the first official acts was to establish four fire wards. Fire companies were formed based on neighborhood residence and were charged with maintaining equipment and extinguishing fires.
The initial fire houses in the city were simple, one-story structures that held a single purpose — to store equipment. One such building was located near the old County Court House, now the site of City Hall, on Council Street. It was built in 1827 at a cost of $500 by John Shipman, who also constructed the County Almshouse. The utilitarian shed housed the hand-powered throwing device operated by the Independent Hose Company.
This fire unit, which holds the distinction of being Maryland’s oldest volunteer fire company in Maryland, formed in 1818. For nearly 30 years, the Independent Hose Company, along with other early fire brigades had no official meeting space. However, early newspapers show that the Independent Hose Company would often meet at Mrs. Michael’s Tavern to conduct business.
Another early organization was the Junior Fire Company, which was formed during a casual meeting at a local drug store in the winter of 1838. Its moniker was chosen because most of the founding members were young men. Their first engine, “Junior”, was built by John Rogers of Baltimore at a cost of $1,100. Its arrival on August 24, 1839 was an important event. Several of the local fire companies escorted the Juniors from the railroad depot to Trinity Chapel on West Church Street. With great excitement, the company tested the new engine, which was able to throw a steady stream of water over the town clock, at a height of approximately 150 feet.
As the century progressed, fire houses evolved from a simple shed into a much more complex institutional building that served civic, social, and commercial functions. In the 1840s a wave of second generation of fire houses were constructed. These buildings were typically made of brick, stood two stories tall, and featured large double doors to accommodate the engine. Public halls were added to the second floor, which were illuminated by large windows. The buildings were capped by a front-gabled roof and topped with a cupola that could serve as a watch tower. Some sites also held commercial space that could be rented out.
For example, the Junior Fire Company’s station, built in 1847, near the corner of Market and Second Street, was divided into two halves with one side storing the engine and related equipment, while the other half was fitted for commercial space. A portion of the second story was rented to the Sons of Temperance, a mutual aid company.
The Independent Hose Company purchased a lot on West Church Street to construct their expanded facilities in 1846. Like the Junior Fire Hall, it held commercial space and rented the upper floor to the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, a teetotaling, mutual aid society. A third fire hall constructed during this era was United Fire Company, or the “Swampers,” who built their new station near the creek on South Market Street.
Unfortunately, the earliest fire halls from the first half of the 19th century have been lost. As time passed, several of the fire companies moved to new locations. However, there are at least two historic fire halls in downtown Frederick that mimic the character-defining features of their predecessors, including the former Independent Hose Company Hall on West Church Street and the United Fire Hall on South Market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.