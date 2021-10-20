Bonnie Leins and other members of the Walkersville Historical Society were marching in a town parade a few years ago when they heard someone yell from the crowd: “We have a historical society?”
Leins, secretary of the volunteer-run nonprofit, can laugh at this memory now. The organization didn’t have an office back then or even designated storage space outside of its members’ attics and garages. Instead, the society met at churches and libraries. Members would arrive at presentations and other events in two or three cars piled high with posters and artifacts.
“We were roaming,” Leins recalled.
But that’s no longer the case. Earlier this summer, the Walkersville Historical Society found a home inside of the tiny white building next to the Walkersville Feed Company on West Pennsylvania Avenue. It has been open to visitors since May.
The structure, which features German clapboard siding and a red tin roof, spans just 320 square feet. On a recent sunny afternoon, 92-year-old Charlie Nicodemus — one of the historical society’s founders — used a tape measure to find the length and width of the building himself.
Though the organization’s new office may be small, almost every inch seems devoted to telling the story of Walkersville.
Posters that recount the history of prominent businesses in the town cover its walls along with old newspaper clippings and photographs. In one corner, a white apron from the Glade Valley Bakery hangs from a narrow wooden rod. An orange plaid ruffled school dress is displayed in another.
“There’s still stuff in my attic, but a whole lot less,” Leins said with a chuckle.
After years of searching for a space, the historical society started renting the small structure in April from Nick Hani, who owns the Walkersville Feed Company and is Leins’ neighbor. He’s a wonderful landlord, she said.
Leins and Nicodemus aren’t sure exactly how old the society’s new home is. Building permits weren’t required back when the structure would have been constructed, Leins said. But they know the property used to be owned by Brook Jamison, who came to Walkersville from Urbana with his family in 1886.
Throughout its lifespan, the building has served many purposes. Jamison’s son later sold it to Glade Valley Milling, Leins said, but he continued to rent it from the company and used it as a place where he could auction bananas.
The structure also once housed the Walkersville Town Hall, the Walkersville Water Company, a glass blowing shop, an antique store and the Jamison Newspaper Office. Most recently, it was nicknamed “The Casino” and served as a place where people — including the town’s former burgess, Ralph Whitmore — could gather to play cards.
Giving a tour of the space last week, Leins proudly showed off an old domino set that some of the regulars at “The Casino” had donated to the historical society.
Reminiscing on the old days
Both Leins and Nicodemus are fountains of knowledge when it comes to Walkersville history. Nicodemus frequently proclaims that Leins, his neighbor and friend, is like a “walking history book.” Each time he says this, she laughs and shakes her head.
During the tour, Nicodemus gestured at a pair of rusted steel tongs displayed inside the building.
“Now, you don’t know what this is,” he said, more as a statement than as a question. He explained how, back before there were electric refrigerators, people used to keep huge slabs of ice on top of insulated boxes to keep their food cold. They’d use tools like the pair of tongs to move the ice around.
The Nicodemus family has deep roots in Walkersville. Charlie Nicodemus’ grandfather was the town’s doctor for 55 years. He’d visit patients on horseback, Nicodemus said, and would pull a tooth for 25 cents, fit you with glasses for 75 cents and deliver a baby for $3. If someone didn’t have the money to pay him, Nicodemus said, he would take a chicken or slice of ham as compensation.
Nicodeumus’ father later owned a sewing factory in town, and his uncles owned Glade Valley Bakery, Nicodemus said.
Leins, on the other hand, is relatively new to Walkersville. She and her husband fell in love with a historical house on Fulton Avenue 11 years ago, when they had no plans of leaving their home in Lake Linganore.
Shortly after moving to town, Leins reached out to the Walkersville Town Hall to ask where she could learn more about the history of her house. She was directed to Nicodemus and his wife, Katherine.
A couple years later, she helped him create the historical society. The organization now has about 20 members, but there’s a smaller group of especially passionate volunteers. Though many didn’t grow up in Walkersville, everyone has an interest in the community and a desire to pass down its stories, Leins said.
“The only way to really preserve them and to keep them alive,” she said, “is to share them.”
Liz Thompson, Nicodemus’ cousin, joined the duo in reminiscing on the town’s history during a visit to the historical society’s new building. She grew up on Fulton Avenue and used to buy Christmas presents at E.J. and T.R. Saylor’s, a hardware store that was located on Main Street before it closed in 2015.
It seemed to have everything — sports equipment, tools for her dad, nails you could buy just six at a time instead of in a pack and a “God awful cookie jar that any mother would love,” Thompson recalled. And the folks who owned the store knew all of their regulars by name, Leins said. Walking through its doors felt like walking into "Cheers."
Down the road, Leins said the society is planning to hang a timeline under the building’s ceiling to help visitors better navigate the items and posters on display. The organization is also preparing to launch a project called “Then and Now,” which will compare historic photos of buildings in town with photos of what they look like today.
Leins wants the public to know that everyone’s stories are important. For a $50 donation, the Walkersville Historical Society will conduct research for town residents about the history of the people and events associated with their homes. The organization can scan photos, take video and record the stories of seniors who grew up in the area, she said.
“That’s really how you preserve history,” she said. “Somebody might have a picture they don’t think [is] very important, but it is, I mean, if it shows how things have changed throughout the world and changed throughout Walkersville.”
Running the society can be hard work, but Leins said the volunteers have a great time together. It also doesn’t hurt that she loves working with Nicodemus and his wife.
“It’s a pleasure to support this young lady in what she does,” Nicodemus said.
“Thank you, Charlie. Thank you, Charlie,” she replied.
