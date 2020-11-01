Historically, the city’s industry has drawn on the natural resources of the region in addition to its agriculture.
Founded in 1745 as a regional market center, timber, limestone, and iron ore attracted business-minded speculators. These industries had their widest influence through the early 19th century. Within the city, limestone quarries were the primary mineral resource, with iron mines operating outside but in close proximity.
The Schley limestone quarries, later Shank and Etzler Lime Company, was located on the east edge of Frederick adjacent to the west side of the Fair Grounds. The quarry produced a gray-white crystalline limestone for agricultural use. The clay pit at the plant of the Frederick Brick Works, Inc., also located in the southeast part of the city, used residual clays of Frederick Valley limestones in the production of brick. Building sand was obtained from the residues of weathered limestone with the largest sand pits being along U.S. 15 on the south side of Frederick.
The M.J. Grove Lime Company was one of the largest and most successful companies of its kind. It was founded in 1860 by Manassas J. Grove with his son William. Grove, a Frederick County native born in 1824, worked as a teacher, merchant, surveyor, and postmaster until he decided to capitalize on the increasing use of lime for agricultural purposes. He purchased a tract of limestone land along the main line of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, five miles south of Frederick, which became the village of Lime Kiln, and began manufacturing lime. In 1889, the company purchased the property known as the Brengle Lime Kilns from Thomas Schley and Raymond Reich, as well as the lime kilns of Samuel Hoke, which were located at the southeast edge of the city, near present day Interstate 70 and Reich’s Ford Road. The property included six lime quarries with 14 iron clad kilns for burning.
While Thomas Schley marketed the “Celebrated Brengle Lime” as his exclusive product in the 1880s, Brengle Lime had its origins in 1801 when Jacob and Amelia Brengle started a lime burning business. A diary entry from Jacob Engelbrecht in 1833 recorded that the lime was considered to be the best in the country. Alfred Brengle inherited the property from his father, which included a quarry and lime kilns, in 1836. Samuel Hoke emigrated to Frederick from Hanover, Pennsylvania around 1850 where he established a successful business burning lime for agricultural purposes. With the acquisition of these properties in 1889, the M.J. Grove Lime Company became one of the largest landowners in the county with over 600 acres.
In 1902, the M.J. Grove Lime Company erected a stone crushing mill at the Frederick plant to supply crushed stone for railroad ballast and hard surfaced roads. In 1905 the company entered into road building and bridge construction and went on to build one of the first concrete roads in the state. By 1906, the company was producing 1,000,000 bushels of lime yearly and established itself as one of the largest industries in the county. The company also established quarries in Buckeystown, Stevens City, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.
M.J. Grove died in 1907 and his sons continued to operate the company well into the 20th century. In 1910, a report by the Maryland Geological Survey described the Frederick quarry of the M.J. Grove Lime Company as the largest near Frederick. It also reported that they operated 17 kilns and had other steel-clad kilns under construction. Notable projects by the company included supplying stone for the White House grounds and for water filtration at McMillan Reservoir in Washington, D.C. In 1925, a concrete and cinder block plant was constructed at the Frederick location in order to utilize the fines from the crushed stone plant. In 1960, the company became a division of the Flintkote Company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.