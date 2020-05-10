After World War II ended, Robert Marshall was in Czechoslovakia. He used a “liberated” German typewriter and typed up a record of what both he, a medic in General George Patton’s Third Army, and his division had experienced in the war.
“Essentially, this book was assembled and written by me, with assistance from Walter German, in the weeks immediately following the end of the fighting,” Marshall wrote. “We used our own recollections, fresh as they were, as well as those of our comrades, for the basis of our story.”
They also used a copy of the aid station casualty log kept by their clerk, Barney Menard, and drafted a list of locations and dates the aid station had been set up and utilized the maps they had used, "many of which were marked with the routes [they] had followed, along with some scrawled observations."
Marshall, who taught at Mount Saint Mary’s University for 36 years after he was discharged, died in 1996 but his manuscript was published by one of his 10 children, Thea Marshall, in a 2019 book entitled, ‘Healers and Heroes: WWII Combat Medics: Mud and Blood from the Normandy Beaches to The Battle of the Bulge’, which also includes a frontline account from German, a fellow medic.
Born in 1919 and described in his high school yearbook as “big, brainy and brawny,” Marshall attended St. Vincent’s College in Latrobe on a football scholarship. He signed up for the draft in 1941 and was called to active duty in 1942 while he was in graduate school at Catholic University. He served for four years and was discharged as a captain. He had a Purple Heart, Silver Star and four battle ribbons.
“When he came back, just as has been happening to many returning soldiers, particularly after Vietnam, they removed his scholarship from him,” Thea Marshall said. “Because it was only for single young men and he’d gotten married because he was going off to war. And guess what my dad did? He went off and had that marriage declared an act of war and then he said, ‘give me my scholarship back.’”
Thea Marshall’s mother Ann Hall Marshall, who died in 2016, wanted to publish Robert Marshall’s autobiography. But the two ultimately agreed that the story would have a wider audience if it focused more on the war and planned to publish other parts of his story later, but more for the family.
“It took me four and half years to pull it off,” Thea Marshall said, adding that the publication was made possible by many people from all over who helped and supported her.
“I had an amazing team of people,” she said. “It really was an army of angels … I’m in awe that so many people would be so generous and so kind.”
Marshall said the book is straightforward and doesn’t sugarcoat things but has humor.
“That was part of finding out how you deal with trauma,” she said. “He never talked about the war, except humorously … He howled at watching M.A.S.H.”
Thea Marshall said Robert Marshall didn’t toot his own horn and would have made her take the word “heroes” off the front cover of the book, believing that he had simply done what his country asked him to do.
With a big, booming voice, Robert Marshall was “funny a heck,” and loved to play pranks.
“He was very pragmatic and he was very dedicated to his teaching.” Thea Marshall said, adding that shortly before Marshall died he told her that he was worried St. Peter wouldn’t let him into heaven because he had “used up all [his] luck on earth.”
Marshall said her father felt like the luckiest man alive to have served his country as a medic and to have married the woman he loved, built their home, raised children and done work that he loved.
“I think that’s what his book did,” Thea Marshall said. “It let him frame out a way to go forward. He figured out a way to not let what he’d seen —he saw some pretty awful stuff— haunt him. But none of those vets want it to be forgotten.”
Marshall said veterans found a way to deal with what they’d been through and build a better country.
“They were amazing,” she said. “So that’s what I think we’re going to have to face with this pandemic, the more I’m looking at it and talking to doctors and thinkers about it. It’s a new normal and we get to decide what we want it to look like and he decided for himself in this book, how he was going to frame out his future.”
Marshall said everyone will know where they were when the pandemic happened.
“I think we’re all going to have to figure out how to find the bits of humor, how to find the humanity, how to find the joy but also, let’s not sugarcoat it,” she said. “We have an opportunity to do things differently. So, I think that’s exactly how he would have approached it and I think that’s how he did approach it 75 years ago.”
