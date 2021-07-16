The National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton is hosting a new collection of rare artifacts that belonged to its namesake in their museum in Emmitsburg, on view through November.
The artifacts are a part of a donation from the Sisters of Charity of New York, who wanted to share the legacy of Mother Seton. They were entrusted with the artifacts when Ferdinand Jevons, Mother Seton’s great-grandson and the last of the Seton line, died in 1969. From clothing to locks of hair, the artifacts bring to life not only the physical journey but the spiritual journey of the saint.
Born in New York City on Aug. 28, 1774, Elizabeth Ann Seton is the first American-born saint to be canonized in the Catholic Church. Seton wasn’t born Catholic but Episcopalian. She was born into a wealthy family and married a merchant named William Magee Seton. According to the Seton Shrine’s program director, Tony DiIulio, their marriage was full of love.
They had five children together and lived a happy life. But then, hardship struck. Their fortune was lost, two of Seton’s children died, and Seton was left a widow in 1803. After her husband’s death, she discovered Catholicism in Italy and converted.
She moved to Emmitsburg in 1809, where she founded the Sisters of Charity of St. Joseph’s, the first community of religious women in the United States. She also founded St. Joseph’s Academy and Free School, laying the groundwork for Catholic education in the country.
The Bonnet and Shawl
On display is Mother Seton’s black bonnet, the only one of many known to survive, and plaid shawl.
Mother Seton began wearing the black bonnet after she was widowed in Italy, donning traditional widow garb for Italian women. However, she kept wearing it after returning to the United States. Catherine O’Donnell, historian and author of “Elizabeth Seton: American Saint,” explained that she first wore it to express her widowed status, but it then became a symbol for starting a new life. It also set the tone for what religious women began wearing.
“When the religious community here was started, their garb, their habit, was based on what she wore,” O’Donnell said.
As for the shawl, the fabric is only 30 inches long and wide. She was a small woman, DiIulio said. But what he found pleasantly surprising was how blue the shawl was. Although aged, you can see a powder blue peeking through with thin, black lines running across it.
“It’s an interesting kind of combo of the Sisters of Charity, who wear black, and the Daughters of Charity, who wear blue,” DiIulio said. “There’s black and blue in this shawl, so it’s kind of prophetic, in a way, of where we are today.”
The Cross
Arguably one of the most eye-catching artifacts is Mother Seton’s crucifix.
Made of wood with Jesus Christ in silver, it looks like an average crucifix at first, but as your eyes wander down, they catch on the ivory skull and crossbones. The back has a silver plate, engraved with “Mother Seton — 1810.”
O’Donnell said the cross was gifted to her by an Italian family that was helping her through a difficult time in her life. She was recently widowed after losing most of her material possessions and two of her children were deceased.
But in Italy, she finally began to embrace the finality of death and the promise of eternal life, a belief rooted in the Catholic faith. This frame of mind can easily be condensed to the popular Latin phrase “memento mori,” or “remember your death.”
This same phrase is represented by the skull and crossbones. O’Donnell noted that the bones indeed look macabre at first glance, but there is a much deeper meaning to them.
“It’s kind of a traditional reminder to Christians that the things of this world are not of ultimate importance,” O’Donnell said.
The Wedding Brooch and Miniatures
All the artifacts featured represent a part of Seton’s life, but only one is truly a Seton family treasure in its purest form: the wedding brooch.
Passed down generations, the brooch was worn by Seton women on their wedding day. Seton was no exception. Exquisitely crafted, it’s shaped to look like a bow with a flower in the middle. There are spirals, petals and loops decorating it.
Next to the brooch are miniature paintings of both William and Elizabeth. They had them painted early in their marriage and have locks on their hair saved in the back. O’Donnell loves that Seton was painted as a beautiful young woman, rather than the saint we know today.
“She’s not depicted as a saint, because no one knew she was going to be a saint,” O’Donnell said. “There’s no sort of foreshadowing of that.”
These miniatures portray the deep love they had for each other.
DiIulio recounted a story that was found in one of the letters William had sent Elizabeth while he was traveling. Elizabeth snuck her own portrait into his luggage, and he wrote her a letter lightly chiding her that she should have told him it was there sooner so that he could have looked at her face more while he was away.
