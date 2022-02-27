The building at 235 E. Fifth St. is visually distinct from the residential neighborhood that developed near it during the first quarter of the 20th century.
For more than 50 years, the building has served as the home of the Chippewa Tribe No. 19 of the Improved Order of Red Men. However, the deeper history of the two-story brick structure is largely overlooked. Constructed sometime between 1904 and 1909, the building is a tangible link to the remarkable life of James Dorsey Robinson, a Black baseball player who was widely acclaimed during the early years of the segregated Negro leagues.
James Dorsey Robinson, familiarly known as Dorsey or “Doss,” was born around 1872 and was the youngest son of Adam and Harriet Robinson. The 1880 census provides a snapshot of the family, who lived on the south side of East Fifth Street. Their household consisted of the two parents, their five children and one granddaughter. Adam Robinson, aged 65, was a laborer, while Harriet, aged 55, kept house. James was only 8 years old at the time. Although neither Adam or Harriet could read or write, the census indicates that their children received an education.
It is unknown how or when James Robinson learned the game of baseball, but it’s likely he played from a young age. The game was a popular pastime by the mid-19th century, and in 1857 the first organized league, known as the National Association of Base Ball Players (NABBP), was formed. However, Black players and Black teams were denied entry to NABBP and other emerging baseball leagues. In response, the first all-Black baseball teams were organized in the 1880s. The earliest known all-Black team in Frederick was the Red Stocking Base Ball Club established around 1884. The team was formed by James Dorsey Robinson, who would have only been around 12 years old. His older brother, David, served as the captain.
In 1893, Robinson was a pitcher for the Maryland Trotters, another Frederick-based team. It was during this time that Robinson signed with the Cuban Giants, the first all-African American professional baseball club. Despite the name, none of the players were from Cuba nor was the team associated with the major league Giants team from New York. Instead, the Cuban Giants was a consolidation of three Mid-Atlantic teams. When the club fractured a few years later, Robinson played for the newly formed Cuban X-Giants.
In 1901, a Philadelphia-based newspaper reported that “James Robinson, of Frederick, Maryland, is one of the best run-getters in the business. He is an outfielder and pitcher and can do close to ten seconds for the hundred yar[d]s on the cinder path, so that once on the bases, he is almost certain to make the way around. His record for base-stealing last year was the best.”
It is not clear when exactly Robinson’s baseball career ended, but by 1909 he was back in Frederick, and by all appearances, he was eager to start the next phase of his life as an entrepreneur. In addition to operating a boot black business on West Patrick Street, the former ballplayer and his wife, Annie, purchased the property at 235 E. Fifth Street. Soon after, they began operating the Academy of Amusement, a segregated skating rink and dance hall.
The chosen location for the Academy of Amusement is noteworthy, since it is situated outside the historically Black commercial centers of West All Saints Street and Shab Row on East Street. The large, brick structure predates the rest of the neighborhood, and for the first decade, it stood in relative isolation. However, Robinson may have been influenced by family ties, as his father had owned property on East Fifth Street since 1861, and over the years, the retired baseball player amassed a collection of properties in the neighborhood.
James D. Robinson and his wife also owned their home located at 26 E. Fifth Street, a relatively large 1½-story log dwelling, where they lived for much of their remaining life. Their home is now gone, with the lot redeveloped. The Academy of Amusement appears to have remained open for only a few years. However, the Robinsons retained ownership of the site until 1936. It later served as a fruit wholesale stand and is now owned by a fraternal organization. The building is the best-preserved site that is directly linked to the famed ballplayer. James D. Robinson died Jan. 1, 1941, in Baltimore, and he is buried in Fairview Cemetery in Frederick.
