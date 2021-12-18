Hundreds of volunteers gathered in Mount Olivet Cemetery to observe the solemn tradition of laying wreaths on the graves of thousands of those who served or died for their country.
Wreaths Across America is held each year in more than 2,500 cemeteries nationwide, growing out of an annual tradition of laying wreaths on the graves of those interred in Arlington National Cemetery, according to Wreaths Across America’s website. Donors are able to purchase wreaths for the cemetery of their choice directly through the organization’s website.
Chris Haugh, community relations and historic preservation manager for Mount Olivet Cemetery, said the Frederick cemetery has been involved in the project for the past four years. This year’s ceremony saw the largest number of wreaths donated, Haugh added.
Haugh said about 3,400 wreaths were donated, meaning this is the closest the cemetery has come to having a wreath for the more than 4,000 of the cemetery’s buried veterans, whose years of service stretch back to the founding of the nation. Haugh said he is happy so many people decided to honor the buried servicemen and servicewomen in this way.
“These are special people, some who made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said. “And just by signing up for military duty, you are taking that risk. Whether they died in active duty or they made it through, we need to remember these folks for what they did. They gave us the freedoms we enjoy today.”
Saturday’s wreath-laying commemoration began with a formal opening ceremony, where the day’s hundreds of volunteers gathered around Mount Olivet’s World War II. Uniformed members of the armed services were invited to lay wreaths symbolically honoring all those interred in the cemetery who were members of their respective military branches.
Willie Jenkins, commander of American Legion FSK Post 11, spoke before the symbolic wreath-laying, thanking those who were in attendance.
“Today, many of you here are veterans of wars and conflicts that America has had to fight to protect the innocent and oppressed,” he said. “This nation has always been the first to stand up for the freedom of people from around the world. Many of you here today have answered that call and served your country well.
“We are here to say ‘thank you,’ and we are honored to know you,” he went on.
Haugh, who estimated approximately 500 volunteers came out to lay the 3,400 wreaths, coordinated with them, explaining to lay the wreaths at graves with an American flag. Those flags were planted during a ceremony six weeks back for Veterans Day, in part as a preparation for Wreaths Across America. Haugh told the volunteers many graves belonging to veterans might not have an obvious marker besides the flag, due to the shifting ways in which veterans’ graves have been marked throughout the nation’s history.
Several groups including scouting organizations, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Friends of Mount Olivet Cemetery, Homewood at Frederick and others gathered in the cemetery along with a large number of unaffiliated volunteers.
One of those groups of volunteers was Boy Scouts Troop 2017 of Frederick. Scout master Scott Robertson said his troop is always looking to get involved in service opportunities like this. Troop 2017 tries to complete at least one large service project per month, Robertson said, and had in past years participated in the wreath-laying ceremony in Arlington.
Robertson said the troop elected to come to Mount Olivet this year, since it’s closer to home. As a veteran himself, having served in the U.S. Navy between 1978 and 1990, Robertson said this is a meaningful ceremony to him.
“I take it personally,” Robertson said. “When we started, one of my Naval Academy classmates passed away, and he was buried in Arlington. When we went down there the first time, I made it my mission to find him, and I put a wreath on his grave.”
Most of the people in Troop 2017 are from current or former military families, according to Robertson, so he said the whole troop seems to take it personally as well. The troop brought about 18 volunteers to Wreaths Across America.
“It’s a worthwhile process, a worthwhile cause,” Robertson said. He hopes more wreaths are donated next year, so every veteran can have a wreath.
Haugh said donations for wreaths next year are already open, so those who want to help make sure there is no veteran’s grave without a wreath can go to wreathsacrossamerica.org to sponsor one now.
