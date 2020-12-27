Recently, Rev. Doug Jones and the congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church on East Church Street made plans to install a columbarium in their memorial garden. The walkways and gardens are nestled behind an old brick wall running along Maxwell Avenue and the historic Hahn Building, facing Church Street.
Knowing that the area may be archeologically sensitive, excavation work began under the watchful eye of Dr. David Hixson, an archeologist and assistant professor of Art and Archaeology at Hood College. Almost immediately, the foundations of a substantial structure were found, prompting additional research and investigation, which is now reshaping our understanding of the site.
The Hahn Building, also known as the Old Baker Mansion, was built around 1826, and is a fine example of a Federal-style mansion. The imposing dwelling stands two-and-a-half stories tall and is set on a raised basement. The well-preserved entry is centrally placed on the five-bay wide facade and holds a ten-paneled wood door surrounded by sidelights and a transom of leaded glass. Notable architectural details include the Flemish brickwork, “top hat” dormers, and double chimneys. The stately dwelling has been under the ownership of the Evangelical Lutheran Church since 1958 and has been carefully maintained as office space.
The building was individually documented and inventoried with the Maryland Historical Trust in 1973. Its significance is derived from its architectural value and its association with several prominent Fredericktonians, including William Schley, who built the mansion, and Joseph D. Baker, a city leader who donated the land for Baker and Mullinix parks.
The existing documentation gives little attention to a brick structure attached to the rear of the building, or its potential significance. However, Sanborn Fire Insurance maps show that the rear structure previously extended along Maxwell Avenue, near where the foundations were recently discovered. Upon closer inspection, the variation in the brickwork on the remaining structure is indicative of repair work after a portion of the structure was demolished in the 1920s. Also, the existing brick wall along Maxwell Avenue appears to be part of the same structure, with remnants of former windows and doorways clearly visible.
Mapping and deed research indicate that the remaining rear structure and recently discovered foundations may be from a building that pre-dates the mansion. Standing two-stories tall on a raised foundation, the brick building appears to have been divided into three separate spaces. Before Schley’s ownership and building campaign, several prominent citizens from the first quarter of the 19th century owned the site, but did not live there, indicating that it was likely an investment property.
In the 1820s, the structure was incorporated into the large mansion built by William Schley. There is no evidence yet found that shows how it was used. It is possible, since Schley was a slaveholder, that the apartments could have been used as slave quarters. However, the building may have also been used, at least in part, as his legal offices. For now, we can only speculate.
Moving forward, Rev. Jones and Dr. Hixson are planning further archeological study with the hopes that additional clues will be found. Until then, the discovery serves as a reminder that our interpretation of history is always evolving, and that behind pretty façades, there are often more complex stories to be discovered.
Christina Martinkosky is the Historic Preservation Planner in the City of Frederick’s Planning Department.
