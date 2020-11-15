Warren Dorsey’s mother used to tell her children that they should never say a negative thing about anyone else. It’s a lesson that Dorsey credits for the success he’s had in life.
Dorsey turns 100 this Tuesday, Nov. 17. On Sunday, he was celebrated by family and friends in a drive-by birthday parade outside of his Frederick home. The festivities were complete with balloons, pictures of Dorsey, a banner that read “Cheers to 100 years” and individually packaged cupcakes.
People honked, waved and stopped by to wish Dorsey happy birthday. Those lucky enough to be there shortly after 2 p.m. were also treated to Dorsey singing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”
“Everybody had lots of ideas about what we should do in the event of a pandemic and so I just thought this was the best solution,” said Susan Dorsey, Warren Dorsey’s daughter, who organized the event.
One of 12 children, Dorsey grew up in Sykesville in Carroll County. The area was heavily segregated at the time and the house he grew up in had no heat or electricity. Dorsey attended school at the Sykesville Schoolhouse in 1926 and then Johnsville School in 1931.
He graduated from Robert Moton High School in 1937 as valedictorian, and later graduated from Morgan College as salutatorian in 1943.
“[He] went on to serve in the Army,” Susan Dorsey said. “And then met my mom while he was stationed in the Army outside Petersburg, Virginia, and came up here to work at Fort Detrick as a microbiologist. Even at the time, he had caucasian men working for him, which was kind of unheard of at the time.”
Later, he got his master’s degree from Goucher College and went on to be a teacher, a vice principal and a principal in Frederick County Public Schools. He retired from FCPS in 1981.
Dorsey also enjoys singing and sang in his church choir in the 2000s.
Susan Dorsey said people started calling her months ago to ask what they were doing for Dorsey’s 100th birthday.
“He’s beloved in his church, he’s been a member of this Frederick community for … 74 years and so everybody just wanted to reach out,” she said. “Everybody wants to celebrate his life.”
Before the event got started, Susan Dorsey said she hoped her father would just enjoy seeing people and have a good time.
“It’s 100 years in a pandemic,” she said. “We just are happy to be able to have him still [and] be able to celebrate this day.”
Dorsey said during a normal year he knows his daughter would have thrown him a large party somewhere but this year, the celebration was a surprise.
“I knew she was up to something,” he said. “She didn’t tell me a thing about it so yeah, I’m glad to see them.”
Dorsey also shared the advice that he would give to anyone who will listen, especially young people.
“We were born dirt poor in a rural community, highly segregated community and had to struggle to get away from there to go to school,” he said. “I finally got away from there and made my way to college, didn’t know ... how I was going to make it but I never thought it wouldn’t happen and it did. My parents never went to a formal school.”
But in his family, between himself, his wife Carolyn who died last year and their three children, there are 10 college degrees.
“We’ve tried to spread as much of the message that if you believe in yourself, you work hard, somebody will help you along,” he said. “You never know who.”
It wasn’t easy and there were those who discouraged Dorsey from pursuing his goals but, in his words, he’s made it.
“I’m self-sufficient,” he said. “I don’t have to depend upon anybody for anything, even my kids.”
And as for the secret to his old age, Dorsey said he never developed bad habits, such as smoking and drinking.
“I was too busy trying to make my way in life,” he said.
In addition to teaching her children to keep negative remarks to themselves, Dorsey said she used to tell them “tomorrow’s going to be a better day.”
It was a belief, he said, that she held on to while hoping that her children would live a life different than hers.
“And we’ve done pretty well,” he said.
