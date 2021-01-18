Coming together virtually, the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County and the YMCA held a youth-oriented workshop for Martin Luther King Jr. Day that gave children an opportunity to use their creativity for the community.
The event was held on Zoom and Facebook Live as well as in person at the two organizations’ day programs. Participants at the YMCA and Boys & Girls Club created their own greeting cards for health care workers and made blankets and pillows for those in need.
“These guys had a good understanding of the importance of today and the importance of remembering Dr. King’s message,” said Evan Bates, teen director at the YMCA. “I think they did an outstanding job.”
Students had the opportunity to share quotes from Martin Luther King Jr. that resonated with them, such as: “If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”
Mark Billups, director of innovation at the Boys & Girls Club, said he’s been discussing current events with the youth at the club. Talking about King has helped them understand the importance of compassion and equality, especially in tumultuous times.
Tiana Massaquoi, the chair for the Frederick city education commission, spoke on the Zoom call about the importance of youth programming for the future. She thanked leaders at the YMCA and Boys & Girls Club for coming together to host the event.
“I think now more than ever, we need that collaboration,” Massaquoi said. “If we don’t have partnership behind serving our young people, we’re going to continue to fail them.”
She also shared a King quote related to education: “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.”
“We need to give them that freedom, and we also have to remember that everything starts with the heart,” she said.
The YMCA and Boys & Girls Club presented a few awards at the event, including the Exceptional Youth and Young Adult awards, one of which was presented to Jazlyn Sligh, who has been singing in the Frederick area since she was 13.
More youth awards were given to the members of Frederick’s March for Justice. Akiyyah Billups, who is the executive director of the group, stated she did not nominate the youth herself, but she was supportive of Bates’ idea to recognize their contributions to the community.
“I want to thank each and every one of you. The work that you do is exceptional,” Billups said. “It is great, it is monumental. You didn’t do one thing and stop, you guys continue to want to seek equity, justice, equality.”
“We hope that we can continue to do the work that needs to be done in our community locally, statewide, and then we’re praying for nationwide. We know we need a change ASAP,” Alijah Gee said on behalf of the group.
One of the MLK Exceptional Health Care awards was given to Danielle Haskin of the Frederick County Health Department. Haskin has been running the community COVID-19 testing site on U.S. 40 for the past several months. She spoke about how King prioritized health care as one of the most unequal parts of American life and how it’s important to think of marginalized communities when developing health care options.
“Originally all of the testing clinics were drive-thru, so the first thing I did was I asked, ‘Well, what if you don’t have a car?’” Haskin said of creating the concept for community testing sites. “And what if you have to work from seven to two?”
Another award was given to Katie Hall, stroke program coordinator at Adventist Healthcare.
Mark Billups said he heard great things from the students who participated in the program. Both Billups and Bates are looking forward to working together again next year.
“Especially now with online schooling, the things that we would have learned in class are not actually being taught,” Billups said. “So I felt like this was the perfect time to step in and fill in the gap and just teach them the importance of citizenship and community outreach.”
