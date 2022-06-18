The cars came from all over Saturday, as the sound of 1950s rock and roll mixed with the revving of engines and the smell of hamburgers and fresh-cut french fries wafted over the crowd.
It was the Jefferson United Church of Christ's annual car show, which drew crowds of car enthusiasts to the Jefferson Ruritan Community Center.
It is the 25th year the church has held the show, said John Edwards, a church member who has helped organize the show since the show's inception.
When they first started, they had 12 cars and held it in the church parking lot.
But within a few years, they had so many cars they had to move the event to the Ruritan, Edwards said. Saturday's event had 141 vehicles, he said.
The event serves as a fundraiser for the church's outreach committee, which provides money and other help to members of the community in need, he said.
Word gets out when you have a good show, Edwards said.
A good show needs good people, and people who enjoy talking about cars, he said.
That's part of what draws people like George Glassford of Shepherdstown to events like Saturday's.
The shows are a chance to discuss different ideas and see a lot of different cars, said Glassford, who Glassford brought his green 1967 Ford Fairlane to the event.
It is exactly like the first car he had when he was 16, which he unfortunately only had for a few months before he crashed it into a tree, Glassford said.
He said he goes to about 20 shows a year, and runs into a lot of the same people at different shows around the area.
Every collector may have their favorite type of vehicle, he said, but he can appreciate any car that someone has put the time into restoring.
Like Glassford, John Hurne bought his 1959 Pontiac Catalina convertible because it's the same model as the first car he ever owned.
He bought his current Catalina from a scrapyard in 2003 and restored it.
The car rides smoothly, and gets about 21 miles per gallon on the highway, said Hurne, of Hillsboro, Virginia.
He's driven it to Florida, Kentucky, and other places, including a trip to Detroit to see an old Pontiac plant and “take the old girl home,” he said.
Hurne sat in the sun Saturday chatting with Al Dodson, of Purcellville, Virginia, who brought his 1936 Ford coupe.
Dodson said he's always liked the style of Fords from that era, and he also owns Fords from 1932 and 1940.
This is the third show he's been to this year, and he likes getting together with people and seeing the old cars, he said.
Nearby, Steve Woods of Adamstown pointed out details of his 2005 Morgan V6 Roadster, a British model that is entirely hand-built out of ash wood, aluminum and leather.
While the 2005 model is relatively new, the design has changed little since the roadster first came out in 1936, Woods said.
He said he first got into cars when his father came back from World War II and bought a sports car that Woods helped him fix up.
He also has a Corvette, a Cadillac, and some British motorcycles, he said.
He bought the Morgan from a man in Colorado a few years ago, and said he enjoys taking it out for drives.
“It's a great toy,” he said.
Great auto show
