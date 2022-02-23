At the time when Matilda Kiefer Shawbaker began sewing the American flag that now hangs on the second floor of Frederick’s City Hall, the United States was in the midst of the bloodiest conflict that has ever unfurled on its soil.
Shawbaker, who immigrated to Frederick from Germany when she was a young girl, was hired sometime between 1861 and 1863 to make a large flag that would fly over the next Frederick County Cattle Show and Agricultural Exhibition — an event known today as the Great Frederick Fair.
But the fair was put on hold between 1862 and 1867 because of the American Civil War. Instead of displaying her flag, Shawbaker had to hide it on more than one occasion as Confederate soldiers marched through Frederick.
Once, she stashed it in the ashes of her stove, according to a blog post from the city’s Mount Olivet Cemetery, where Shawbaker is now buried. Another time, she buried it in her garden.
Frederick recently funded a much-needed facelift for the Shawbaker Flag, which one of her ancestors donated to the city in the 1980s.
Even after undergoing months of painstaking repair by Caring for Textiles — the Washington, D.C.-based textile conservation company the city selected for the project — the flag’s fabric doesn’t look good-as-new. Rather, it still bears marks and scars from its 160-some-year history.
This was intentional, said Alison Cain, chairwoman of Frederick’s Public Art Commission, a group of artists and arts professionals that advises the city on public art projects.
“We didn’t want to conceal its history. We wanted to stabilize it,” Cain said. “You would not be fooled into thinking that this was a brand-new flag.”
The Public Art Commission first identified the Shawbaker Flag as a potential conservation project during its inventory of public art installations around the city in 2012. At the time, the glass covering the textile was in danger of falling and shattering, so the city paid for some minor repair work to its frame.
Eight years later, in October of 2020, Cain and other members of the commission shared a proposal with Mayor Michael O’Connor and the Board of Aldermen for completing a larger restoration of the flag’s fabric. The city ultimately budgeted $21,700 for the project, and Caring for Textiles founder Julia Brennan and her colleagues got to work that summer.
Before the latest conservation effort began, Cain and Public Art Commission Vice Chairwoman Donna Rosano would guess the last time someone tried restoring the Shawbaker Flag was in the 1970s. Though the people involved likely did the best with the tools and budget they had at the time, Cain said it was time for the flag to be revisited.
Recalling her first impression of the flag, Brennan agreed that it was clear it could benefit from treatment.
“It wasn’t triage. It wasn’t an emergency, but it was definitely, ‘OK, this is a piece of pride and history, and it looks pretty crappy,’ ” she said.
There was debris inside of the frame, and the flag’s fabric was puckering and tearing. The material had been secured to a stark white background, which made its holes prominent and distracting. And nylon thread — the same material used in fishing wire — had been used to stitch the flag in place, causing further damage to the delicate fabric.
The choice of this thick, coarse thread for mounting the flag was like “using a piece of rope to fix your lingerie,” Brennan said.
Caring for Textiles replaced this thread and attached a new backing to the flag made of a transparent fabric selected by Cain and Rosano.
“I think the end result is beautiful, where the sheer fabrics are reflective of the original fabrics without hiding the historic damage that was done to the flag,” Rosano said, “but also allows you to get a full sense of what a completed flag would have looked like”
When mending tears in the flag’s stars, Caring for Textiles brought on a local consultant who specializes in painted textiles — Nancy Pollak, the Walkersville-based owner and conservator of Art Care Associates.
She described how conservation can be intimate and personal work. You have to try and get into the mindset of the original artist, she said, and follow their process — even if it was imperfect. The stars Shawbaker painted on her flag’s fabric, for instance, aren’t exactly aligned from front to back, Pollak said.
“The object drives what you do. So if the person who made it made a mistake, you don’t correct the mistake,” she said. “You always respect the object.”
Kaitlyn Munro — another conservationist with Caring for Textiles — described feeling a similar connection to Shawbaker during the flag’s lengthy restoration process. Seeing a photograph of the seamstress on the Mount Olivet Cemetery website only deepened the bond Munro felt with her.
“I could see, physically, the person who made this and think about her hand sewing it,” she said. “You don’t have that experience that often, and that made it meaningful to see her.”
Cain can’t say she shares the connection with Shawbaker that Munro and Pollak feel. But she has a lot of respect for people who “create stuff and who do it well and who hold onto it,” Cain said — something that Shawbaker clearly did.
So, she said, she doesn’t want her flag to “crumble and disappear.”
“I don’t think that honors the people who have strived to maintain it in the interim, and it doesn’t honor the artist and it doesn’t honor the history of the city that hosted all of this — where all of this happened,” she said. “It’s important that we keep these stories and these memories active.”
(1) comment
We bought our house from a local history buff who did a lousy job of leaving the house broom clean. Amongst the stuff left behind was what appears to be a small cannonball and an American flag with 34 stars. We offered them to some local museums but in the absence of the provenance, they could not take them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.