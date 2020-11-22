People gathered in the Historic Rocky Springs Chapel Sunday for the last Civil War style service of the year.
Songs were sung and preacher Kirk Callison offered a living history presentation about Thanksgiving before hymns, prayers and a sermon.
Callison and his wife, Maria, have been involved in reenactments for about 25 years and have been at the chapel for about three years. Callison is a member of the nonprofit Re-enactor’s Missions for Jesus Christ or RMJC, founded by Alan Farley.
“[Farley] started it about 35 years ago and he was a re-enactor and saw the need for a church service during the reenactments and so he became a chaplain and started holding services and now pretty much all the reenactments have services,” Callison said. “Now, I’m not a chaplain … I portray a colporteur.”
Colporteurs, Callison explained, were sent out by Bible and tract societies to distribute religious literature to the soldiers.
“It was greatly wanted then during the Civil War,” he said. “They really were hungry for things to read and news from home, too.”
Rocky Springs Historic Chapel itself was built by the Church of the United Brethren in Christ denomination in 1882, after the Civil War. But the Rocky Springs School House was built around 1839 and is one of the oldest one-room schools remaining in the state.
The School House also served as a place of worship from 1839 to 1882.
On Sunday, both Kirk and Maria Callison were in period dress. Callison uses the King James Bible and tries to use period sermons or use period references in his sermons to keep them historical.
“A lot of people get interested in the battles, the generals and the religion part of it is forgotten about,” he said. “It was a big thing back then. There was a revival going on in both Union and Confederate armies at the time. So they were really hungry spiritually … and that aspect interests us.”
Callison said that the services play a role in educating people about history.
“I try to bring in some firsthand reports from the soldiers of that time,” he said, adding that Maria Callison brings in civilian accounts.
Maria Callison portrays the homefront of the war.
“It’s, I think, a misunderstood time,” she said. “I think as history gets lost and as we’re losing our history, you’re forgetting the human touch and that’s the one element that I really think that really brought us to where we are now. It’s the love of the people. We love the re-enactors.”
Callison said their hope is that people don’t lose the love for history, not revisionist history, but history that includes the good and the bad.
“History is history and it’s who you are and we can’t forget that and that’s the one thing that I hope never goes away,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.