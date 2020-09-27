From the Visitor Center and the Stone House to the White House and the cemetery, the 1818 School Experience tour at Seton Shrine is full of history.
“Our 1818 is a living history program where we have interpreters that take on a character profile,” said Bridgett Bassler, education program manager at Seton Shrine. “These are actual people of the past. They knew Elizabeth Ann Seton.”
Seton Shrine is the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, who is the first American-born saint.
Seton moved to Emmitsburg in 1809 and founded the Sisters of Charity of St. Joseph’s and began St. Joseph’s Academy and Free School, according to the Seton Shrine website.
The Sisters of Charity of St. Joseph’s was also the “first community for religious women established in the United States,” according to the website.
In 1818, Seton had been in Emmitsburg for 9 years and the school was growing every year.
Bassler said the Seton Shrine has a junior history interpreter program who largely make up the students of the time.
“We’re just trying to give a sense of what it was like to live in the early 19th century, a school that is growing, a women religious community that’s trying to serve the poor and just give people a different experience,” she said.
Interpreters speak in first person and truly take on the characters' personality. But after the tour, the interpreters can break character to answer any other questions people on the tour may have.
Visitors can also experience what it was like to live in the past with activities such as folding a letter and understanding the postal service and using a feather quill to write.
“This is our first year doing this kind of a set-up,” Bassler said, adding that in the past, the program was more of a scripted production called Catherine Comes Home, which focused on Seton’s daughter in 1842.
Bassler said they hope that people can get a clear understanding of who Elizabeth Ann Seton is and what she brought to the American people through the relationships with others.
“It creates emotion,” she said, adding that in the Catholic Church, saints are considered the in-between between the earth and heaven, so people develop a relationship with saints.
Seton, she said, has a story that’s very relatable to people and by making it come alive with the living history program, that story will resonate and inspire.
Connie Richwine portrays Sister Sally Thompson, who was born and raised in Emmitsburg and was Seton’s appointed procuratrix, a female procurator.
Richwine has been portraying Thompson for three years now, but was a tour guide prior to taking on the role.
“It’s a perfect fit for me because she’s very friendly, down to earth and fun to play,” she said, adding that the junior interpreters are wonderful to work with and love what they do.
Richwine said her character offers the background for the tour, including the historical context.
“In the Stone House, the girls tell about the different rooms and maybe they’re playing checkers, they may be using the washboard and washing some clothes,” she said. “The public gets to see what it looked like back then and how things were done."
Richwine said she thinks it’s important to teach people history, especially when that history is local.
“I think it really gives personality and a depth to people and they appreciate it more when they see it actively being lived out and people love it,” she said. “They’re always so appreciative at the end of the tour for what they’ve learned because there’s a lot of information that we impart to them.”
