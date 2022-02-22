The number 22 is special to Ciara Seipler and William Stottlemyer for a lot of reasons.
It’s how old they both are, for one. They also started dating on May 22, 2017 — about four weeks after they became coworkers at a Roy Roger’s in Thurmont.
And at 2 p.m. on Tuesday — Feb. 22, 2022 — the number took on a new significance for the couple. It became their wedding anniversary.
Seipler and Stottlemyer were one of 12 couples to get married at the Frederick County Courthouse on Tuesday. They exchanged vows in front of Cheryl Webb, deputy clerk of the county’s Circuit Court, inside a quiet, pale blue room near the back of the courthouse. When Webb asked the couple to face each other, fat tears began leaking from Seipler’s big brown eyes.
“Sorry,” she said, laughing at herself as her voice broke during the ceremony. Her soon-to-be husband stared back at her, practically glowing with joy. A smile stretched across his face.
In a typical week, the courthouse schedules civil ceremonies in hour increments on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. But Circuit Court Clerk Sandra Dalton made an exception on Tuesday for lovebirds who wanted to tie the knot on 2/22/22. Her staff scheduled ceremonies for each half hour, starting at 10 a.m. and going to 3 p.m., to accommodate as many couples as possible.
During the 24 years Dalton has served in her position, she’s seen the “palindrome people” flock to the courthouse on more than one occasion — including on July 7, 2007 (7/07/07). One Valentine’s Day, she recalled, she and her colleagues officiated 16 ceremonies.
Performing marriages is a real treat for the handful of staff members at the courthouse who are qualified, Dalton said. It’s a nice diversion from their usual daily schedule, which often includes interacting with people in the thick of hardship, whether it be a divorce, foreclosure or child custody case. Couples about to wed, on the other hand, are almost always happy.
That seemed to be especially true on Tuesday.
“People are coming in on 2/2/22 for a reason,” Dalton said. “They want to go down in history.”
Vanessa Ariza and her fiancé, Mason Alexander Walker, placed calls to Circuit Courts in Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties on Friday, trying to secure a Tuesday marriage appointment. When they called Frederick County, they were told there were only two appointments remaining, Ariza recalled.
So the couple hopped in their car and drove from their home in Montgomery County to claim one of them.
“We wanted a special date,” Walker said Tuesday morning, dressed in a suit and holding his and his wife's baby daughter. Ariza stood nearby, her brown hair curled into gleaming ringlets. “It’s easy to remember for sure.”
Diego Alonso-Hernández and Veronica Alonso-Hernández also called several courthouses before successfully scheduling a ceremony in Frederick County for 11:30 Tuesday morning.
The couple met in California, during their sophomore year of high school. They started dating two years later, quickly moving in with each other. Then, on Feb. 28 last year, their son, Abraham, was born. Veronica was jealous he got to take Diego’s last name before she could, she said, laughing.
Abraham babbled happily Tuesday morning in the arms of his grandmother, a big smile stretching his chubby cheeks. Veronica later swept him up in a hug
“All three of us are gonna be matching with our names now," she told him.
Back in the Circuit Court office, Will Flores’ mother kept her iPhone camera pointed at her son and future daughter-in-law, a wooden cane balanced on her arm. She had flown out from Flores’ native country, Honduras, that Sunday, not wanting to miss the chance to watch her son get married.
Two is a lucky number in China, the country where Flores’ fiancée, Zhenmei Huang, is from. So Feb. 22 — “Twosday” — was a perfect day for them to wed.
Flores kept his arm around Huang as they waited for their ceremony. She was nervous, she said with a smile. Flores chuckled.
He was excited to spend the rest of his life with her, he said.
“She’s just a great, beautiful person,” he said.
Earlier that day, Malachi and Ashley Shipley sat in the Circuit Court’s offices with their three children. Their youngest, Raylen, made a face as she sucked on her binky. She and her siblings were dressed in light purple, their dad’s favorite color.
Their relationship has had some ups and downs, Ashley and Malachi admitted, but they’ve always loved each other. And they will be putting God first in their marriage, Ashley stressed. Her husband agreed.
As Ashley’s mom made funny faces at her grandkids, making them giggle, Malachi leaned over and softly told his wife he loved her. She smiled.
“I love you, too,” she said.
