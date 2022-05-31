May was Preservation Month, and appropriately enough, the Jonathan Hager House Museum in Hagerstown underwent various projects aimed at preserving the historic home and its surrounding property in City Park.
Exterior projects include repointing limestone walls, painting wood and restoring the front porch, windows and shutters. Inside, most of the work has been focused on repairing plaster. The preservation projects are expected to continue through the summer.
Built in 1739, the last major restoration of the Hager House took place in 1952, led by Mary Vernon Mish and the Washington County Historical Society with the support of the city of Hagerstown. This year marks not only the 70th anniversary of that restoration effort, but it also celebrates the discovery of the extraordinary archaeological collection Mish and the Restoration Committee unearthed around the house’s foundation.
Visit the Jonathan Hager House Museum at 110 Key St., Hagerstown, to tour the original 18th-century homestead of the city’s founder and the adjoining artifact museum, which houses the original Little Heiskell weathervane. Knowledgeable and friendly tour guides welcome visitors to explore and rediscover the historic site and museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. No appointment is necessary.
Learn more at hagerhouse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.