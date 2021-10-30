In many congregations of the free church tradition, the task of choosing a new minister begins with a search committee. From a pool of candidates who are looking for positions, the committee thinks carefully about which ones to interview and vet — and what questions to ask them.
Invariably, one of those questions concerns the tension between comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable. This question reflects a rich tradition of the biblical prophets that does not get nearly enough recognition, let alone practical application. The ancient words of Isaiah and Amos, for example, are difficult to fathom in a modern age.
Isaiah 40 begins with this: “Comfort, O comfort my people, says your God. Speak tenderly to Jerusalem and cry to her that she has served her term.”
Isaiah 55: “Ho, everyone who thirsts, come to the waters, and you who have no money, come buy and eat! Come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.”
Now hear the harsh words of Amos beginning at 5:21: “I hate, I despise your festivals, and I take no delight in your solemn assemblies. Even though you offer me your burnt offerings and grain offerings, I will not accept them … Take away from me the noise of your songs: I will not listen to the melody of your harps. But let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever flowing stream.”
Clearly, the first two are about comforting the afflicted, and the third is about afflicting the comfortable. The first two will get you friends among the poor and suffering, maybe not so much from among those who caused the suffering in the first place. The example from Amos will most definitely not get you many friends among the establishment, the powerful or the rich. Indeed, you are likely to be chastised, ridiculed or much worse. Recall the passage in John’s Gospel where Jesus says, “A prophet has no honor in the prophet’s own country (John 4:44).” So, being a prophet may even get you crucified!
The role of the prophet in ancient times was difficult. So, too, in post modern times. Lifting up and insisting upon the ideal vision of a whole people is a daunting task, particularly knowing that you are going to be challenged, sometimes to the point of fearing for your life. Prophets most usually are speaking to their religious communities, so the vision is already there, at least in principle. But now the problems begin.
First, in comforting the afflicted, there is a slippery slope when we think we are providing comfort with charity, while avoiding the real problem at its root. Indeed, the great biblical scholar John Dominic Crossan has suggested that underneath almost all great charitable works lies an injustice that has not been addressed. This does not mean charity is bad or evil. It does mean we need to look deep and do the hard work. This is especially true for church social action committees who are seeking to find ways of helping others. Ask the question, “Are we really helping, or are we ignoring the deeper injustice that is causing the problem in the first place?”
Second, what happens when an injustice is addressed head on? Prophetic proclamations do not occur out of thin air. Amos, for example, over and over again, appeals to the traditions already held in common by his listeners. They have already embraced justice and righteousness as their ideal. Amos reminds them they are not living up to the vision that they themselves have embraced.
In the past 50 years or so, we in the United States have experienced scant few prophets calling faith leaders, as well as citizens in general, to the higher visions of justice and righteousness that are written in our religious documents, as well as in our Declaration of Independence and Constitution. We know the names of some of the great men and women who belong on that list. One of them is my beloved late friend, John Lewis, who talked constantly about “making good trouble.”
Lewis stood firmly in the biblical tradition of the great prophets. Taught by the great strategist Jim Lawson, listed among Vanderbilt University’s Distinguished Alumni, in the art of nonviolent resistance, Lewis called for justice up to literally the last breath of his life. Inspired by people like Rosa Parks (another prophet) and, of course, Martin Luther King Jr., he spent much of his life getting into good trouble.
He was arrested 45 times, going back to 1961, when he was arrested for sitting at a lunch counter in Nashville, Tennessee. Kicked and beaten, once almost to death, he always dramatized things that needed changing and correction. He was never angry, never sought revenge against those who persecuted him, always sought to raise awareness about injustices everywhere that needed to be addressed. Always, he called us up to the ideals that we supposedly already espoused.
At the end of his life, he wrote: “What can you do to get into good trouble? There is a light inside you that will turn on when you get into good trouble. You will feel emboldened and freed. You will realize that unjust laws cannot stop you. These laws cannot stop the truth that is in your heart and soul (“Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation”).”
We live in an era when search committees need to be looking for true prophets who can comfort the afflicted. But even more, they need to be looking for those who have the courage and the faith to make good trouble.
The Rev. M. Michael Morse is a retired ordained minister of The United Church of Christ with masters of divinity degrees from Oberlin and Vanderbilt. He has served pastorates in Ohio; New Jersey; Washington, D.C.; and Virginia. He lives with his partner, both of whom are advocates of social justice causes, in Frederick.
