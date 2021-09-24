A Middletown tradition will resume Saturday with the return of the town's Heritage Festival, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. with the Heritage Parade down Main Street, featuring floats, marching bands, dance groups and community organizations.
Main Street will be closed to traffic from about 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., with detours on Green Street and Middletown Parkway, Holter Road and South Church Street.
This will be the festival's first time back on Main Street since 2017 after last year's cancellation and the town's streetscape project in previous years, Burgess John Miller said.
The festival will include a living history exhibit, Main Street walking tours, a Heritage Hunt and other activities.
Instead of its usual book sale, Friends of the Middletown Library will hold a bag sale offering themed bags of books for people to buy.
Parking is available at the local school campuses on Schoolhouse Drive, and Jumbo's Pumpkin Patch will offer hay wagon rides to the festival site.
Heritage Festival is the town's signature event and normally draws about 6,000 people, Miller said. He expects between 3,000 and 5,000 people this year.
Because social distancing will be difficult, the town is encouraging attendees to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, the burgess said.
For more information, go to middletownheritagefestival.com.
