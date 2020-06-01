David Ward met Danny Terrazas Quispe two years ago on a trip to Peru where Terrazas Quispe was Ward’s guide.
Ward loved his experience so much, the two stayed in touch. And when COVID-19 hit Peru, Ward sent Terrazas Quispe funds to help him and his family.
But the funds went further.
Terrazas Quispe used them to get food and supplies for the mountain communities around Cusco — a small southeastern city in Peru — too. The effort turned into a project called “Inka Brothers United.”
“That’s the best part is he’s happy so that’s making me happy to give him something to do,” Ward said, emphasizing that Terrazas Quispe is doing all the hard work of getting, storing, bagging and delivering the food and supplies.
Peru is the second hardest hit country by COVID-19 in Latin America — the first being Brazil. There have been more than 170,000 cases of and 4,600 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, according to data from the Peruvian government. Cusco, where Terrazas Quispe is, reported 1,100 cases on May 15.
A state of emergency has been declared through June 30, curfews are in place and face masks are required in public, according to the U.S. Embassy in Peru’s website.
“They shut down the country worse than ours, I mean they have police out making sure people aren’t going out and doing stuff,” Ward said.
Terrazas Quispe is a guide. The ban on tourism means there’s no one for him to guide. And the government is Peru doesn’t provide help like stimulus checks in the way the United States did, Ward said.
“So, the people in Peru, especially out, away from the cities like Lima, they have nothing,” he added.
At first, Ward said, he felt sorry for Terrazas Quispe and his family who live outside of Cusco. He sent them money around the end of March. Around the beginning of May, Ward sent more money and Terrazas Quispe sent back pictures.
Terrazas Quispe and his buddies went out and bought food and distributed it in communities like Rainbow Mountain outside of Cusco. They sent Ward photos to show him what they did.
Ward said in Cusco and other tourists sites in Peru, there’s always mountain people selling things like trinkets, water bottles and wool items to tourists.
“That’s how they make their little bit of extra money to survive and to go to the stores and buy stuff and of course that’s all gone ... I said, ‘Danny, what are these people doing?’ He said ‘they have nothing now,’” Ward said.
He proposed to Terrazas Quispe that they start “Inka Brothers United,” based on a joke between them that they are Inka brothers, and Ward sent more money.
Terrazas Quispe’s response was full of enthusiasm ... and emojis.
“I sent him the money on … May 15. On May 20, he did our first trip out to Abra Malaga, it’s up in the mountains above Ollantaytambo. It’s at like 14,500 feet and he got all the stuff, he went to the stores, and it’s hard to go to the stores because they’re not open very much and … he had a car full of groceries,” Ward said.
On May 22, he made another trip to Espinar, south of Cusco. And on May 26, another — this one to Limatambo.
In an email to Ward, Terrazas Quispe wrote that he chose these places “because I have been there, I know that there are very poor people there and they do not receive any help and feel fear of being fined by the police that’s what they told me.”
Ward is planning on continuing to send money installments until July when they’ll touch base.
As for Terrazas Quispe, Ward said he’s young, resourceful and full of energy.
“He’s used to working and guiding. I mean, just think, you’re guiding. You’re hiking in the mountains all the time. You’re doing these trips every week. Now you have nothing,” Ward said.
Ward said Terrazas Quispe was a little depressed and also battling headaches. But now, Ward hasn’t heard about headaches in three weeks.
“He’s really happy,” Ward said, adding that in the days of the Inka empire, “instead of taking money from you, you worked for them and then they made sure you had housing and food. That’s the Inka way.”
Ward said Terrazas Quispe is happy to be going out, have something to do and give back to his people.
And the people receiving food and supplies are happy too.
“We’re just glad to be helping out,” Ward said. “They’re really neat people.”
In an email to Ward after the second trip, Terrazas Quispe wrote, “seeing their faces full of joy is the most gratifying feeling.”
(1) comment
Awesome story
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.