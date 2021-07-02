The air hung in sweet, cool wisps over Mount Airy’s Main Street Friday evening as families sprung open folding chairs on patches of grass and unfurled blankets on their front lawns.
Little girls wearing red, white and blue dresses dashed about. Other kids gripped tiny American flags, practically vibrating from excitement.
It was just after 6 p.m. — about 20 minutes before the town’s annual American Spirit parade was set to begin — but they were ready.
“We’re hoping for candy,” a grinning Kristan Castillo said, his eyes crinkling beneath pink-framed sunglasses. Beside him, his aunt and uncle — Steve and Caren Butler — chuckled.
The Butlers are Mount Airy longtimers, arriving in the town around 1996. It’s been a while since they made their way to the parade, Caren Butler said, but she and her husband used to bring their kids every year when they were little. This year, they took Castillo and his 7-year-old daughter, Snow.
Their visit was a special treat — they had traveled all the way from Louisville, Kentucky. Tomorrow, the two are heading to Washington, D.C., to celebrate Independence Day in the nation’s capital. They’ve never been, Castillo said, and as American and Canadian citizens, they want to “wet [their] souls in the patriotism of the country.”
Firetrucks and police cars crawled passed the passersthrough, sirens blaring, the sound mingled with squawks emanating from two cages set up on Judy Theuer’s front porch.
Meet Wilson the blue-and-yellow macaw and Dixie, the African grey parrot. They love parades, Theuer said, laughing — unlike her three other birds, who were hidden safely away inside her home. Indeed, she has five birds.
Just then, a pickup truck playing music from “The Wizard of Oz” drove by, its bed filled with kids dressed up as characters from the musical. Nearby, Theuer’s friend started dancing a jig, making Theuer laugh.
“Susan, you need a basket!” she teased her.
Pink-faced children, their hair straggled by the wind, leaned out of car windows, tossing candy to their neighbors.
Then came the horses: They have always been a favorite among the Butler children, Caren remembered. Kids gasped and pointed as the animals clopped past them, some ridden by women wearing sparkly cowboy hats.
Theuer beamed as she watched the festivities from her front porch. She was an Army brat, she said, moving all over the place as she grew up. So when it came time for her to settle down, she could have landed anywhere in the world, she said.
“I couldn’t be happier that I moved here,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.