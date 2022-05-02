Some 20 years ago, when the Islamic Society of Frederick was just beginning, its worshipers could fit inside a room that was 20 feet long and 10 feet wide.
They used to meet in a small house on 7th Street, by Frederick Health Hospital, said Dr. Syed Wasimul Haque, who serves on the society’s outreach committee.
Then, in 2005, the organization bought a building on Key Parkway, off the Golden Mile, and converted it to a masjid, the Arabic term for a Muslim house of worship.
Seventeen years later, the Islamic Society of Frederick is close to outgrowing this building, too.
“Look at the crowd,” Haque said Monday morning, gesturing at the sea of people gathered outside the masjid for Eid al-Fitr, the festival that marks the end of Ramadan.
More than 1,500 Muslims from Frederick County and beyond came together to celebrate the holiday with prayer, conversation, laughter and lots of food.
Children dashed through the grass, holding donuts and pieces of pizza, as their parents chatted with one another and occasionally chased after them.
Ramadan this year started after sunset April 1 and ended Sunday evening. People observing the holy month fasted from dawn to dusk to commemorate the Prophet Muhammad’s first revelation, in which he was visited by the angel Gabriel in a cave on the mountain Jabal an-Nour, near Mecca.
Muslims are encouraged to give to charity during Ramadan and during Eid, Haque said. He pointed at a plastic box near the entrance of the masjid, labeled “Zakat ul-Fitre.” Everyone attending Monday’s festivities who had enough money to do so was required to give $15, which the Islamic Society will distribute to community members in need, Haque said.
Before the celebration began, Imam Ali Darvish prayed with the worshipers in Arabic. His voice played from a speaker inside the masjid, where the women worshiped. Outside, the men prayed in the shade of a large white tent.
Darvish then gave a sermon, or khutbah, in English.
Seated inside the masjid, wearing a neon yellow safety vest, Tracey Solomon listened to the khutbah.
She converted to Islam with her daughter, 18-year-old Lydia Solomon, about six years ago, and now volunteers with the Islamic Society of Frederick. During Ramadan, she helped with the society’s iftars, the evening meal Muslims eat to end their daily fast.
Her life, which she said was once in “disarray,” now has peace and structure, thanks to Islam. It has done the same for her daughter, who will graduate from Oakdale High School this month.
Solomon called to Lydia, who was seated outside the masjid’s main prayer room. They were each wearing colorful and ornately decorated abayas, robe-like dresses worn by Muslim women in regions including North Africa, the Arabian Peninsula and the Middle East.
Before they posed for a photo, Lydia told her mother to take off her safety vest.
“She turns 18 and she thinks she’s my mother,” Solomon said.
Before converting to Islam, Solomon was Christian. She and her daughter are the only Muslims in her family, she said. She said some members of her family were not happy with her decision to convert, but she gained a new family in the masjid’s tight-knit community.
“We try to lift one another up,” she said.
As she was leaving the masjid, Solomon greeted fellow worshiper Heba Metwally with a big hug.
Everyone at the masjid is family, Metwally said, echoing Solomon. Even if she doesn’t know the names of everyone she worships with, she knows their faces.
The Islamic Society of Frederick has members from all over the world, Metwally said. Monday’s celebration was crowded with people dressed in traditional garb from regions including Palestine, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, West Africa and Egypt, Metwally’s native country.
She greeted a refugee from Afghanistan with a hug, many kisses on the cheek and a warm “Eid Mubarak!”
“See the diversity?” Metwally asked, beaming at the people swarming around her.
People from 29 countries attend the local masjid, Haque said. He introduced Mohamed Ismail, who moved to Frederick from Sri Lanka 23 years ago, following in his aunt’s footsteps.
He now works in technology for the city of Frederick.
“The mayor is his boss,” Haque said, making Ismail laugh.
Mohamed Magassouba is originally from Guinea. Though he lives in Clarksburg now with his two sons, 7-year-old Salou and 8-year-old Mohamed, he used to live in Frederick. He still brings his family to the masjid every week.
Being Muslim is all about peace and love, Megassouba said. He regards everyone’s problems as if they were his own, even if they practice different religions.
“Islam is beautiful,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.