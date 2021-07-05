Creasy Pigott has long been a certified good boy. The Woodsboro dog has been training for — and later winning — competitions since he was seven weeks old.
Soon, though, the 8-year-old American pit bull terrier’s celebrity status will reach new heights. On Tuesday, his light brown mug will be featured on TVs across the country as he makes his Hollywood debut on season two of “America’s Top Dog,” which features a massive canine obstacle course competition. The show is hosted on A&E by comedian David Koechner and sports broadcaster Curt Menefee.
“It was really incredible,” Creasy (just kidding — his handler, Gary Pigott) said. “Kind of like a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
Outside of the limelight, Creasy works as a “demo dog” at the dog training facility “Sit Means Sit,” which Pigott and his wife, Kari Pigott, run in Frederick. But even though training dogs is Pigott’s bread and butter, he said he’d never seen anything like the course dogs race to finish on “America’s Top Dog.”
When the show premiered last January, dogs had to jump in and out of cars, leap over and crawl under walls and dash across an unstable rope bridge. This season, Creasy is going head-to-head against other working dogs — as well as police K9s and civilian “underdogs” — in a course that features a 30-foot-long tunnel, a doggy zip-line and other extreme obstacles.
Each week, the furry athletes and their handlers compete for the chance to win $10,000 and an additional $5,000 to donate to an animal charity of the handler’s choice. In the final week of the competition, the season’s winning teams will be pit against each other for the esteemed title of “America’s Top Dog” and a $25,000 prize.
It took some convincing from friends for Pigott to throw Creasy’s hat in the ring. When he didn’t hear anything back from the show for a while after sending in Creasy’s audition tape and application, he assumed the dog hadn’t made the cut.
Then, he got an email from a producer on the show: “America’s Top Dog” was going to start filming in the fall. Could Creasy and Pigott be in Los Angeles in two weeks?
With no time to spare, the duo dove into preparing for the competition. There was just one problem — Pigott didn’t know that the show had changed the obstacle course from the previous season, so he and Creasy spent a week training for the original course. When a producer mentioned the zip line he and Creasy would have to ride, he was quite caught off-guard.
“I’m like, ‘What? Nobody told me anything,’” Pigott said, laughing at the memory. “They were like, ‘Oh, you didn’t get the email with the new course?’ and I’m like, ‘I didn’t see any of that.’”
Not long after that, the Pigotts were en route to LAX. The show hooked them up with a hotel room, but they weren’t allowed to go sight-seeing — the competitors and their guests were under quarantine due to the pandemic. Everyone also had to get tested for the virus every day. That didn’t dampen the Pigotts’ excitement, though — his youngest daughter made bedazzled “Team Creasy” T-shirts for the pup’s fans to wear during the competition.
On the day of the competition, Creasy and Pigott only got a few minutes to check out the obstacle course with the other competitors in the afternoon. Then, when the sun went down — and the weather in the desert became more bearable — it was Creasy’s time to shine.
What happened next? Well, you’ll have to watch to find out.
Creasy comes from a long line of working dogs and furry athletes — his parents, grandparents and great-grandparents all have multiple titles.
As for Pigott, his oldest daughter was the one who introduced him to the dog competition world. Some of his fondest memories are packing up the family’s RV to take his two girls to show dogs across the country. This was before “Sit Means Sit” and Creasy — he was an electrician back then.
Still, some things haven’t changed. When his oldest begged Pigott to let her start showing dogs, he had a condition for her.
“I was like, ‘If you want to do that, we’re not going to get a little floofy dog to go in the show ring,’” he remembers saying. “‘We’re gonna get a pit bull.”
Pigott has always had pit bulls. He got his first when he was 12 years old, living in the Takoma Park area, from a litter of puppies his neighbor had. He knows what good dogs they are — how tenacious they are and how much they love people.
But he’s also well aware of their reputation. He’s had people come to “Sit Means Sit” with pit bull puppies, thinking they adopted terrier mixes, only to start crying when Pigott tells them their true identities.
Yes, Pigott said, pit bulls are very strong and powerful dogs. But they can be trained to interact in a human-social environment just like any other breed. That’s one of the reasons why he tried out for “America’s Top Dog” with Creasy, Pigott said: He wants people to stop writing off pit bulls as aggressive or “out of control” just because of the way they look.
“These dogs can do anything that other dogs can do,” he said.
