Frederick’s Public Arts Commission is looking for people to fill multiple three-year openings on the commission.
Applicants must live or work in the city of Frederick.
The commission meets as needed at 4:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month.
The commission provides advice and recommendations about the acquisition of art by the city, as well as the display of public art on property owned or controlled by the city or located in the historic preservation overlay district.
Anyone interested in applying should submit a letter of interest and a resume to sstamper@cityoffrederickmd.gov by March 30.
— Ryan Marshall
